Because of how these cards boost, the core is card dependent as it references the default boost specific for your card. For example, at 40C, an overclock of +120 core nets me 2160Mhz. And with every 10C upward it loses 15Mhz at the same overclock setting. So overclocking on air can be tricky if you are going for max OC as some games may crash if they don't push the game hard enough and your trying to account for that in your overclock setting. I recommend maxing your power and voltage sliders and seeing what you can do in a looping benchmark before it crashes. Note the speed and temp it crashes at, then reverse math it to set your max overclock on the core. Took a few hours, but was worth the time. I netted about 10% more performance for free.



As for the memory, that seemed to have a large effect to, and it will help if you do it live while staring at a 3D scene u can pause to watch the FPS effect. I used Valley. Some clocks may introduce new timings that may actually slow things down, so you need to raise at about 25-50Mhz a shot as you get close to your target. Check to see what memory you have. I lucked out and have Samsung on mine. If you have Samsung, expect 800-1000Mhz easy. +1200Mhz or more if you are lucky. I found I can run 1200Mhz just fine, but I tend to run at +1000Mhz and have had no issues. The boost is quite significant, more than just the core by itself.



Have fun and enjoy!!!!

