Pi-Hole R-Pi use in business networks

Does anyone have real world experience using Pi-Hole on a Pi for a business/charity? Network is a low usage 450 client network. I want to use a R-Pi and Pi-Hole to block outbound requests using Steve Blacks block lists (or similar) to block requests outbound for kid users. Easy whitelisting, control of automated system calls to internet and other features also desired. I see mixed responses from generic searches on the web for this topic.



Yes, I know most answers will be to not run it on a Pi but get a Linux system. The business does not have the money for any dedicated machines and I like the idea of a Pi with no moving parts to fail and a very easy recovery plan.



Internet is 600/40. I would deploy two Pi 5's as a primary and secondary DNS target. Router can deliver a 3rd DNS in event of dual failure which would be OpenDNS. If a Pi fails I can swap the USB disk. If a USB drive fails, I can copy the backup to a spare and use that. My concern is, can a Pi long term handle chatty ipads's and lab traffic for 400+ nodes of DNS requests? I would think so, but not sure. Reboot cycle every 3 months. If anyone has experience with this, I would appreciate any opinions or points of note you may have.



Thanks.