Physicists Build Circuit That Generates Clean, Limitless Power From Graphene

"Fluctuation-induced current from freestanding graphene

At room temperature, micron-sized sheets of freestanding graphene are in constant motion, even in the presence of an applied bias voltage. We quantify the out-of-plane movement by collecting the displacement current using a nearby small-area metal electrode and present an Ito-Langevin model for the motion coupled to a circuit containing diodes. Numerical simulations show that the system reaches thermal equilibrium and the average rates of heat and work provided by stochastic thermodynamics tend quickly to zero. However, there is power dissipated by the load resistor, and its time average is exactly equal to the power supplied by the thermal bath. The exact power formula is similar to Nyquist's noise power formula, except that the rate of change of diode resistance significantly boosts the output power, and the movement of the graphene shifts the power spectrum to lower frequencies. We have calculated the equilibrium average of the power by asymptotic and numerical methods. Excellent agreement is found between experiment and theory."


https://news.uark.edu/articles/5483...generates-clean-limitless-power-from-graphene
 
N

Nobu

So throw a few banks of these in the sun and see what happens? D:
 
1_rick

So throw a few banks of these in the sun and see what happens? D:
You ever put a portable hole in a bag of holding, son? Imagine every molecule in the universe flying away from each other at the speed of light.
 
