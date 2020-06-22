Physical Location of Distinct CPU Cores?

Aegir
I'm interested in advanced overclocking that disables some cores for optimal clocking.
Specifically, I want to disable two of six cores on an x5690.
If the cores are positioned like this ::: then I'd wanna shut down the middle two so it's more like : :
Anyone know how they're arranged and numbered?
