PHOTOTECH via Amazon (prime-only): Philips SHP9500 Headphones $56.98

Prime-day promotion.
Link: https://amazon.com/dp/B00ENMK1DW
Previous deal discussion: Philips SHP9500 Headphones (Ships) @ Amazon 59.99
There's lots of information/discussion on the SHP9500 right here on HF and a ton on the web in general. If you don't know what these are, check out the previous discussion thread linked above.
Link: https://amazon.com/dp/B00ENMK1DW
Previous deal discussion: Philips SHP9500 Headphones (Ships) @ Amazon 59.99
There's lots of information/discussion on the SHP9500 right here on HF and a ton on the web in general. If you don't know what these are, check out the previous discussion thread linked above.