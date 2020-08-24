Photographer girlfriend wants to ditch the MacBook Pro

So my girlfriend is fed up with her MacBook... she's had the motherboard go out once, charger went out, and now one of the ports is going bad. It's a 2017 model so she's gotten her use out of it - time to replace. She's over Apple, and has asked me to suggest a windows replacement. Use case is primarily photo editing in Lightroom (huge catalogs, exporting), with email and typical social media productivity stuff as well. She wants something durable, with a color accurate screen. Portable is nice as well, but she's been lugging this 15" MBP around for 3 years so that's all relative I suppose.



Top contender is the XPS 15. I really wish it came with a Ryzen 3rd gen processor, but the huge battery makes up for the power-hungry i7-10750H. That battery with an R9 4800H would be amazing, though.

My other thoughts were an XPS 13 for added portability, but I'm not sure how well that i7-1065G7 can handle lightroom? She's regularly exporting 200-image sets for her clients (weddings).

In left field with a notable mention is the Thinkpad 14s (AMD) for the AMD processor and seemingly well-reviewed screen option, as well as durability.



Any obvious picks that I've missed?