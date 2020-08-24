Photographer girlfriend wants to ditch the MacBook Pro

U

Uncle Humjaba

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 6, 2006
Messages
419
So my girlfriend is fed up with her MacBook... she's had the motherboard go out once, charger went out, and now one of the ports is going bad. It's a 2017 model so she's gotten her use out of it - time to replace. She's over Apple, and has asked me to suggest a windows replacement. Use case is primarily photo editing in Lightroom (huge catalogs, exporting), with email and typical social media productivity stuff as well. She wants something durable, with a color accurate screen. Portable is nice as well, but she's been lugging this 15" MBP around for 3 years so that's all relative I suppose.

Top contender is the XPS 15. I really wish it came with a Ryzen 3rd gen processor, but the huge battery makes up for the power-hungry i7-10750H. That battery with an R9 4800H would be amazing, though.
My other thoughts were an XPS 13 for added portability, but I'm not sure how well that i7-1065G7 can handle lightroom? She's regularly exporting 200-image sets for her clients (weddings).
In left field with a notable mention is the Thinkpad 14s (AMD) for the AMD processor and seemingly well-reviewed screen option, as well as durability.

Any obvious picks that I've missed?
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,191
I'd go for a 15" just so your / her eyeballs don't go crazy trying to read the tiny fonts. I've had both 13xps and 15xps and the build quality for both were great. Though you trade the super thin form factor for performance. It can only cool so much heat from the CPU/GPU, but if super thin is your game, that's the way to go.

I've also used:

-The Gigabyte Aero 15x (which I think now comes with an OLED option nowadays) and while the build quality was pretty good a Mac user will definitely think its a downgrade since its plastic. This one is all about specs, but you trade plasticky build quality to keep the price down.

- My current main laptop is from Razer - the metal build quality is about the only PC that can match up to a Mac. I'm using the 17 Razer Pro at the moment and the build quality is great. Definitely worth checking out before you pull the trigger, though all that machined aluminum build quality makes it nearly as $$$ as a Mac too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top