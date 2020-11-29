Phone randomly died for no reason whatsoever. Appears bricked. Can anything be done?

I'm kind of freaking out... I was charging the phone. It got to 90%, and I picked it up, unplugging it. Checked something on it, pressed power button to turn off screen and set it down again. Came back to it a few minutes later, and... it's dead. Absolutely no response to anything I do. Plugging it in: nothing. Holding down power button for long time: nothing. Popping out the SIM card: nothing.



What can be done??