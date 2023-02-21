Phone call issues (one sided sound cut out's)

Probably the best thing is to just return the new phones and don't mess around with this crap.



Otherwise, make sure you're using or not using wifi calling for old and new phones. Wifi calling always gives me "one-way audio" on some specific networks, and just remebering to disable it there is easier than fighting with network people to get it to work (not my network, not my problem).



If it's over the cell radio, call your carrier and see if they can help. It might be something they know how to fix, or would like to fix. Call them from a different phone number and different phone, so you can communicate while you test.



Know before you call, if it happens at certain locations, but not others, or if it's worse at certain times of day. Expect to have to explain the problem many times, unless you can bring it into a store and it does it everytime.



It's probably 4+ hours of your time to get this escallated to someone at the carrier who can help you, but is probably too busy to contact you for a week, and may just drop the ticket anyway. That's kind of how these things work. If you've got a return window on the phone, debugging this is going to put you past the window, unless you can get it fixed at a store.