Phone call issues (one sided sound cut out's)

I have two new Motorola Moto G52 and G72 and when making phone calls from my place people hear me perfectly on the other end, but on my end the sound cuts out all the time. This doesn't happen always, but unpredictably regularly.
Used two different Samsung models in the same situation before and never had any call quality issues. I tested the old Samsungs with the two SIM-cards again and no issue, but with the Moto G's the issue reappears.
So it is no the carrier, not the SIM-cards, not the environment, but happens with two recent phones of the same brand. Is there anything I can do about this? I'd be thankful for some suggestions.
Used two different Samsung models in the same situation before and never had any call quality issues. I tested the old Samsungs with the two SIM-cards again and no issue, but with the Moto G's the issue reappears.
So it is no the carrier, not the SIM-cards, not the environment, but happens with two recent phones of the same brand. Is there anything I can do about this? I'd be thankful for some suggestions.