Phone call issues (one sided sound cut out's)

R

res

n00b
Joined
Jul 31, 2021
Messages
46
I have two new Motorola Moto G52 and G72 and when making phone calls from my place people hear me perfectly on the other end, but on my end the sound cuts out all the time. This doesn't happen always, but unpredictably regularly.

Used two different Samsung models in the same situation before and never had any call quality issues. I tested the old Samsungs with the two SIM-cards again and no issue, but with the Moto G's the issue reappears.

So it is no the carrier, not the SIM-cards, not the environment, but happens with two recent phones of the same brand. Is there anything I can do about this? I'd be thankful for some suggestions.
 
T

toast0

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
2,210
Probably the best thing is to just return the new phones and don't mess around with this crap.

Otherwise, make sure you're using or not using wifi calling for old and new phones. Wifi calling always gives me "one-way audio" on some specific networks, and just remebering to disable it there is easier than fighting with network people to get it to work (not my network, not my problem).

If it's over the cell radio, call your carrier and see if they can help. It might be something they know how to fix, or would like to fix. Call them from a different phone number and different phone, so you can communicate while you test.

Know before you call, if it happens at certain locations, but not others, or if it's worse at certain times of day. Expect to have to explain the problem many times, unless you can bring it into a store and it does it everytime.

It's probably 4+ hours of your time to get this escallated to someone at the carrier who can help you, but is probably too busy to contact you for a week, and may just drop the ticket anyway. That's kind of how these things work. If you've got a return window on the phone, debugging this is going to put you past the window, unless you can get it fixed at a store.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top