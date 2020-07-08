Phone as a graphics input tablet?

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,132
Don't know if I want to post this here or in the digital artwork thread.
Anyone toyed using their phone as a cheap graphic input tablet?
I casually edit pictures with a mouse on a laptop and was thinking getting a cheap graphic and pen tablet.
I have a 6 plus inch phone and was wondering if it might be best to get a pen and use that as an input device
Anyone toyed using their phone as a cheap graphic input tablet?
I casually edit pictures with a mouse on a laptop and was thinking getting a cheap graphic and pen tablet.
I have a 6 plus inch phone and was wondering if it might be best to get a pen and use that as an input device