Phone as a graphics input tablet?

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,132
Don't know if I want to post this here or in the digital artwork thread.

Anyone toyed using their phone as a cheap graphic input tablet?
I casually edit pictures with a mouse on a laptop and was thinking getting a cheap graphic and pen tablet.
I have a 6 plus inch phone and was wondering if it might be best to get a pen and use that as an input device
 
