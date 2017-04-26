Phoenix Point (by the original designer of X-Com)

Blade-Runner
Looks intriguing.
You should try the xenonauts game just like the old classic onesJust saw this from a wastelands 3 update. Looks like it is almost funded.
While I did enjoy the new xcom games the classic is still my favorite. I'll be backing this one.
That was actually the first games I gave money to while it was being developed. Looking forward to the second one as well.You should try the xenonauts game just like the old classic ones
What launcher is this going to be on?
+ Will the game be available on Steam/GOG?
Yes. Phoenix Point will be available both through Steam and GOG.com (GOG version is DRM free). In addition, if you place a pre-order through our webstore you will be given the choice of a Steam key or GoG key at launch.
Phoenix Point is now a 1-year timed exclusive on Epic Games Store.
https://www.techspot.com/news/79164-x-com-spiritual-successor-phoenix-point-epic-games.html
Those who want a refund only have until April to submit their request. They hid the link to the document for requesting a refund, so here is a direct link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfO26JYsfvrASig8dEVBhlUby8ahM2f-Obk-dnbJ2EKWirhXA/viewform
Dev blatantly says they don't care, hinting that the deal was enough to cover their budget and crowdfunding to the point where they're still making a profit if 100% of their backers got a refund.
View attachment 147844
Same ol probably forget about this game by then. It's also a good thing as games are cheaper after a year and 1/3 of games take a year to work out the bugsThis game actually looks really good. It's a shame they decided to take Epic Games money and go exclusive. That may end up causing me to forget about buying it as it will likely be a whole year I would have to wait to get it on Steam or something else.