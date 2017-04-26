Phoenix Point (by the original designer of X-Com)

Just saw this from a wastelands 3 update. Looks like it is almost funded.
While I did enjoy the new xcom games the classic is still my favorite. I'll be backing this one.
 
You should try the xenonauts game just like the old classic ones
 
Been watching this one for a few months, definitely will be picking this one up when it goes gold. I actually just started XCOM 2: War of the Chosen back up. But it's so buggy I can't even play it. I had the same amount of bugs/crashes as I did when XCOM2 was first released, until like the 2nd big patch and it was flawless after that. But no such luck with WotC. ::
 
Watching this one closely. I like the fact that hit rolls are based upon the amount of surface area your aiming circle encompasses. Something like 50% chance to land a hit within the small circle, and 100% chance for it to land within the outer circle. And since I'm a huge fan of XCOM and XCOM 2, I was curious what features were/weren't present.



And some gameplay by Party Elite

 
Resurrecting this since I just saw an ad for this! I'm a huge fan of the recent XCOMs and I'm betting this will be just as good if a bit different. By original designer OP means Julian Gollop under his studio Snapshot Games.

Looks like release is planned for June 2019.

https://phoenixpoint.info/
 
Well, it looks like an early beta version of XCOM2. I'm not sure why would I want this.
 
Because it is a new turn based game from the guys who created XCOM? If you like that kind of the game I think the question should be why wouldn't you want this?
I love turn based games, can't have enough of them imo. I'm glad for the delay, Xenonaunts 2 is also due out this summer I believe. Few months spacing should make it better for both companies.
 
Phoenix Point is now a 1-year timed exclusive on Epic Games Store.

https://www.techspot.com/news/79164-x-com-spiritual-successor-phoenix-point-epic-games.html

Those who want a refund only have until April to submit their request. They hid the link to the document for requesting a refund, so here is a direct link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfO26JYsfvrASig8dEVBhlUby8ahM2f-Obk-dnbJ2EKWirhXA/viewform

Dev blatantly says they don't care, hinting that the deal was enough to cover their budget and crowdfunding to the point where they're still making a profit if 100% of their backers got a refund.
upload_2019-3-13_8-56-50.png
 
Not a smart move why would they even do that?
 
I did not back this game. Mainly because I forgot to. Looks like I'll be waiting to get it.
 
Disgusting to take this route. Epic is truly poisoning everything it touches. Its a pity, I'd normally be very interested in a title like this but this pretty much loses any potential purchase for me. Every day Epic's influence seems to harm openness and value in gaming even more and this only serves to prove it. All we can do for the time being is to scourge this decision in the press and gaming media. Unless we make it costly - financial projections, PR etc.. - for others to make Faustian bargains with Epic, things will only get worse.
 
"We didn't make the decision lightly." Uh, sure sounds like you did since you're admitting they paid you enough cash to cover all the backer money you got. Of course, it could be PR baloney and they'd be in the black by a $1. Either way, more nonsense from the monopoly of access Epic Game's Store.
 
Dam I was going to pick this up. Not anymore I can't support epic when they keep pulling stuff like this and I'm going to laugh my ass off when it back fires really bad... Something like this might work for console gaming but PC gamers are a funny bunch. All these epic games will be some of the most pirated or sell very few games vs what they would sell on steam.

Also as a Dev if you know epic will play enough to make your game go into the black then why worry about making an amazing game and not just a cheep game as you allrady got your paycheck.
 
I hope it was worth it for them. This move pretty much makes this is their LAST backer supported title they will ever be able to fund. I wasn't in this one because I am not a big a fan of the X-Com games (still haven't even finished the Enemy Within and don't really plan to) but if I backed this and they came around at release to tell me my GoG version will be available a year after it comes out on Epic's store I'd pretty much refund my money and boycott their company for good. I'd also be looking at any new projects I might back for people associated to this debacle and avoid them.
 
This game actually looks really good. It's a shame they decided to take Epic Games money and go exclusive. That may end up causing me to forget about buying it as it will likely be a whole year I would have to wait to get it on Steam or something else.
 
This game actually looks really good. It's a shame they decided to take Epic Games money and go exclusive. That may end up causing me to forget about buying it as it will likely be a whole year I would have to wait to get it on Steam or something else.
Same ol probably forget about this game by then. It's also a good thing as games are cheaper after a year and 1/3 of games take a year to work out the bugs
 
Having bought in early, they send me updated versions as they're released. The game is getting really good. Can't wait for the finished product.
Looks boring not a fan of the art style I rather play Mutant year Zero. Planetfall looks better actually
I wouldn't buy either of the games.
 
