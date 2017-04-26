Phoenix Point (by the original designer of X-Com)

I hope it was worth it for them. This move pretty much makes this is their LAST backer supported title they will ever be able to fund. I wasn't in this one because I am not a big a fan of the X-Com games (still haven't even finished the Enemy Within and don't really plan to) but if I backed this and they came around at release to tell me my GoG version will be available a year after it comes out on Epic's store I'd pretty much refund my money and boycott their company for good. I'd also be looking at any new projects I might back for people associated to this debacle and avoid them.