Phison's New E18 SSD Controller Rivals Samsung 980 Pro With 7 GBps of Throughput

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,120
Relating to this: https://hardforum.com/threads/hot-v...eted-e12-controller-135-aprox-retail.1978390/

"Phison should have access to Micron's B27B flash in January. This new revision features optimized geometries to crank up the I/O rate to match the E18's full capability. With further tuning, the company should be able to tweak the 4K random performance a bit higher. That will help not only performance but also power efficiency.

Samsung chose to go with TLC flash for its 980 Pro, a first for its Pro lineup, and it comes with surprisingly low endurance ratings. In contrast, aside from the E18's nasty performance, it also promises very high endurance capabilities as the company injected its fourth-gen LDPC ECC engine along with other data reliability tech.

Samsung has leveled the playing field in the high-performance SSD market by using TLC flash with its new high-end options, and that leaves an opening for third-party SSD controller makers to take the performance lead. As a result, Samsung might not have the edge over controller manufacturers like Phison any longer, and that means we could see a whole new wave of affordable third-party SSDs that arrive at lower prices than Samsung's premium drives. Phison's next wave of PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD controllers look promising, and we can't wait until we get some samples in the lab."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/p...als-samsung-980-pro-with-7-gbps-of-throughput
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,120
pendragon1 said:
excited?
Click to expand...
don't know

wish games would load faster, but raw throughput and even latency isn't seemingly resolving that problem still even going from Spinners to High-End NVMe

GTA Online takes too long to load up, but i suspect it's not even limited by the storage system performance, but the design of the online situation
 
S

Sycraft

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
4,692
pendragon1 said:
excited?
Click to expand...
Meh. I think that faster storage really won't be as big a thing in games as the console makers are trying to push. While everything Sony is saying about being able to have less assets in RAM and stream things in is true in a technical sense, it is also more difficult. I think devs will settle for faster load times, and won't go hard core on optimizing the crap out of it as would be needed to truly take full advantage of the bandwidth.

I'm not hating on the new fast controllers... but I'm not going to run out to replace my 960 Evo any time soon unless I see some solid evidence that it matters.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
21,589
erek said:
don't know

wish games would load faster, but raw throughput and even latency isn't seemingly resolving that problem still even going from Spinners to High-End NVMe

GTA Online takes too long to load up, but i suspect it's not even limited by the storage system performance, but the design of the online situation
Click to expand...
see, that could have been in your op and i would have had to ask.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,120
pendragon1 said:
see, that could have been in your op and i would have had to ask.
Click to expand...
don't tempt me back into getting into trouble again, you know things got scaled back on my personal sentiment blurbs on news posts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top