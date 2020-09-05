Phison's New E18 SSD Controller Rivals Samsung 980 Pro With 7 GBps of Throughput

Meh. I think that faster storage really won't be as big a thing in games as the console makers are trying to push. While everything Sony is saying about being able to have less assets in RAM and stream things in is true in a technical sense, it is also more difficult. I think devs will settle for faster load times, and won't go hard core on optimizing the crap out of it as would be needed to truly take full advantage of the bandwidth.I'm not hating on the new fast controllers... but I'm not going to run out to replace my 960 Evo any time soon unless I see some solid evidence that it matters.