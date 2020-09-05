Phison's New E18 SSD Controller Rivals Samsung 980 Pro With 7 GBps of Throughput

erek
"Phison should have access to Micron's B27B flash in January. This new revision features optimized geometries to crank up the I/O rate to match the E18's full capability. With further tuning, the company should be able to tweak the 4K random performance a bit higher. That will help not only performance but also power efficiency.
Samsung chose to go with TLC flash for its 980 Pro, a first for its Pro lineup, and it comes with surprisingly low endurance ratings. In contrast, aside from the E18's nasty performance, it also promises very high endurance capabilities as the company injected its fourth-gen LDPC ECC engine along with other data reliability tech.
Samsung has leveled the playing field in the high-performance SSD market by using TLC flash with its new high-end options, and that leaves an opening for third-party SSD controller makers to take the performance lead. As a result, Samsung might not have the edge over controller manufacturers like Phison any longer, and that means we could see a whole new wave of affordable third-party SSDs that arrive at lower prices than Samsung's premium drives. Phison's next wave of PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD controllers look promising, and we can't wait until we get some samples in the lab."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/p...als-samsung-980-pro-with-7-gbps-of-throughput
