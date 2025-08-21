Phison Responds to Falsified SSD Controller Issue Document Circulating Online

erek
Generated by Generative AI and passed off as genuine, falsified and forged document
"Phison said that it intends to pursue legal action against those behind the document. The document makes false claims about storage and data issues in the Microsoft Windows Security Updates of August 12, 2025, which Phison is addressing legally. Online testing shows the Windows 11 updates may affect SSDs and HDDs across vendors. Phison is working with Microsoft and other brands in the industry to maintain communication integrity. The company issued its only official statement on Tuesday (August 19), and no such documents were part of its statement."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340130/...-controller-issue-document-circulating-online
