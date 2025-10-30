Phison and RedData Release aiDAPTIV+ Solutions for U.S. Classified AI Programs

erek
"Federal agencies face unique challenges deploying AI due to security, compliance, and the prohibitive cost of scaling GPU card-only systems. Phison's aiDAPTIV+ addresses these challenges by extending GPU memory with high-capacity NAND-flash-based caching, enabling:
"aiDAPTIV+ was engineered to unlock the full potential of GPUs by using NAND flash storage to break through memory constraints," said Michael Wu, GM and President, Phison US. "In partnership with RedData, we are bringing this capability directly to U.S. Federal customers who require secure, classified AI environments."
"Our government customers are seeking practical, deployable solutions to enable AI in their most sensitive missions," said Bill Downer, Vice President of Sales, RedData. "By integrating Phison's aiDAPTIV+ into RedData's secure platforms, we're empowering agencies to train and deploy larger AI models while meeting stringent classified requirements."
Phison aiDAPTIV+-based RedData solutions will be showcased at NVIDIA GTC D.C. (October 27-29, 2025) in booth #667 and are available immediately for U.S. Federal classified program deployments."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342413/...ptiv-solutions-for-u-s-classified-ai-programs
- On-premises, classified AI deployment without reliance on commercial public cloud.
- Expanded LLM training capabilities supporting models up to 671B parameters.
- Faster inference response accelerates Agentic AI applications through quicker time-to-first-token (TTFT) when the GPU's KV cache is full.
- Reduced AI infrastructure costs by expanding GPU VRAM with budget-friendly NAND-flash based memory.
