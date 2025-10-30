  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Phison and RedData Release aiDAPTIV+ Solutions for U.S. Classified AI Programs

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,047
"Federal agencies face unique challenges deploying AI due to security, compliance, and the prohibitive cost of scaling GPU card-only systems. Phison's aiDAPTIV+ addresses these challenges by extending GPU memory with high-capacity NAND-flash-based caching, enabling:
  • On-premises, classified AI deployment without reliance on commercial public cloud.
  • Expanded LLM training capabilities supporting models up to 671B parameters.
  • Faster inference response accelerates Agentic AI applications through quicker time-to-first-token (TTFT) when the GPU's KV cache is full.
  • Reduced AI infrastructure costs by expanding GPU VRAM with budget-friendly NAND-flash based memory.
By combining Phison's technology and RedData's AI platforms, this solution delivers a private, cost-effective path for agencies to operationalize AI in mission-critical programs.

"aiDAPTIV+ was engineered to unlock the full potential of GPUs by using NAND flash storage to break through memory constraints," said Michael Wu, GM and President, Phison US. "In partnership with RedData, we are bringing this capability directly to U.S. Federal customers who require secure, classified AI environments."

"Our government customers are seeking practical, deployable solutions to enable AI in their most sensitive missions," said Bill Downer, Vice President of Sales, RedData. "By integrating Phison's aiDAPTIV+ into RedData's secure platforms, we're empowering agencies to train and deploy larger AI models while meeting stringent classified requirements."

Phison aiDAPTIV+-based RedData solutions will be showcased at NVIDIA GTC D.C. (October 27-29, 2025) in booth #667 and are available immediately for U.S. Federal classified program deployments."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342413/...ptiv-solutions-for-u-s-classified-ai-programs
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top