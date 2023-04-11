Phillips Fidelio x2HR

I ordered some Phillips in the mail today in the past owned a set like 15 years ago just wanted something durable that won't sound bad on my new Amp. The last Phillips set sounded like ass basically. IF these don't sound good I know for a fact anything over this price point isn't really going to do anything. Still intrested in Focal Headphones due to their different driver design but read some bad reviews on the Elegia that said the sound was hollow and Audiophiles just kinda proped them up. I don't think Planner Dynamics are for me I had a set on order but canceled it. I don't think they are in part with Dynamic headphones because of the lack of Bass with them.



I'm only playing Youtube Music and Video Game music since I don't have a vast collection of pirated MP3s or MP4s like some people have.