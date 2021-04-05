Philips Momentum 55' vs. LG CX

Smoked Brisket
Gawd
Both panels seem to offer the same things in terms of size and refresh rate. Philips has Display port LG has hdmi 2.1. I am upgrading from a wasabi mango 55UHD perfect pixel because I have a 6900xt and want to have 4k at 120hz. Is there a clear winner here? Why?
https://www.amazon.com/Philips-Momentum-558M1RY-DisplayHDR1000-Replacement/dp/B08FJJB9TL
https://www.amazon.com/LG-OLED55CXP...jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ==
