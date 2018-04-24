Philips Momentum 43" 4K HDR gaming display

tchalikias said: The only thing that bothers me about this otherwise attractive monitor is that it apparently does not utilize a true 10-bit panel, but rather a 8 bit + FRC one. It's 2018, I would expect all 4K HDR panels to be true 10-bit.



As for local dimming that is a bonus for sure, but I don't expect it to work particularly well, based on the current crop of FALD monitors (which have 384 zones). Actually I would imagine it to be almost bothersome, unless you're watching a movie.



The leds are indeed most probably around the perimeter - Sony has proven that an edge lit local dimming system can indeed work, sometimes even better than a FALD in the same price range (for example, last year's 930E has less blooming and more dimming zones utilizing two layers of edge leds across all four sides than the true FALD 900E/F), but I don't think Phillips' solution will be that advanced.

Kdawg said: $1000 oooo weee.

Might as well get a good TV for that price.

euskalzabe said: The cheapest you'll find is a Samsung Q6F or Sony X900E, both 49" for $800. Way too big for most (not all) people to use as monitor - and I'm speaking as someone using a 40" 4K TV as a monitor 3 feet away from my face. 49" would give me neck pain, plus the sides would start to shift color due to viewing angle limitations.



The cheapest you'll find is a Samsung Q6F or Sony X900E, both 49" for $800. Way too big for most (not all) people to use as monitor - and I'm speaking as someone using a 40" 4K TV as a monitor 3 feet away from my face. 49" would give me neck pain, plus the sides would start to shift color due to viewing angle limitations.

What this Philips offers at 43" is unparalleled in the TV market. ALL the 40" TVs are decent but on the mediocre side of things: little to no innovation for the max size that most people would prefer as monitor (I should know, I bought my Samsung KU6290 because nothing else was worth any more money at this size, "upgrades" that were plain jokes). A regular 40" 4K TV goes for about $400, with no option for better image quality (say, like a QLED 9 series on 40 inches, just doesn't exist) - they force smaller screens to have the worst quality. An entry level Q6F is $800 at 49". This Philips has more brightness than the Q series, so a $800-100 price for higher image quality, at the otherwise nonexistent 40" size... that's quite reasonable at this point in time (probably not in a year or two, but this will be the first product to offer this combo of size and quality).

I get what you're saying about 8bit + 2bit FRC. I also wish it were truly 10bit, but it would likely be much more expensive.OTOH, I don't think 10bit vs 8bit + 2bit FRC makes much of a difference in the end. One is actual, the other is dithered, but both are capable of showing 1.07B colors. And the difference when moving up from just 8bit (16.7M colors) is vast.I see other sites around the web referring to 8bit + 2bit FRC as "fake" HDR, when that's not really the case. The HDR spec supports varying color bit depths, so the proper argument is 8bit + 2bit FRC is "fake" 10bit, which technically it is, although in practice the difference is negligible. People in general make too big a deal over the difference when what matters most for HDR is panel brightness, contrast, and gamut coverage. This display looks to be well-rounded in all those areas, given its price.This isn't a TV. But if we're talking TVs, then we'd be talking about the features of QLED or OLED models as equal comparisons, which start at $1,500.If this display can live up to how Philips is hyping it, then it's going to be a good value. Will it do high Hz? No. Will it have OLED quality contrast? No. But for what it's spec'd as, it looks to be a good 4K experience at 60Hz with HDR and FreeSync. Most importantly, the price point will put it in reach of many gamers without breaking the bank, and a huge step up from 6bit and 8bit monitors they've been using.