Philips Momentum 43" 4K HDR gaming display

Philips Momentum 43" model 436M6VBPAB
Now available for purchase for $999 (typical), and is aimed primarily at console and PC gamers. This is not a TV.
Given its retail price, it has attractive specs. Features include:
- 4K UHD 3840x2160
- 43" display (actual size 42.51")
- 103.64 PPI
- MVA panel with W-LED backlighting
- Anti-glare 3H screen coating
- VESA mountable (200x200mm)
- 162W power draw
- HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2, USB-C ports
- 4ms G2G pixel response time
- Low input lag (to be determined)
- No PWM (flicker free)
- 4,000:1 contrast ratio
- 720 cd/m2 (overall brightness)
- DisplayHDR 1000 certified (peak nits)
- 97.6% DCI-P3 coverage (with quantum dots)
- 8bit + 2bit FRC (simulated 10bit; 1.07B colors)
- 23-80 Hz over HDMI and Displayport
- Adaptive Sync (FreeSync compatible)
- LowBlue Mode
- Philip's Ambiglow (ambient rear lighting)
General Information:
Philip's Website:
https://www.philips.com.au/c-p/436M6VBPAB_75/momentum-4k-hdr-display-with-ambiglow
Product PDF:
https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/4/436m6vbpab_75/436m6vbpab_75_pss_engau.pdf
Reviews:
TFT Central:
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/philips_436m6vbpab.htm
PC Monitors:
https://pcmonitors.info/reviews/philips-436m6vbpab/
Additional Photos:
https://twitter.com/hashtag/getinthemoment?src=hash
Edited for additional information, pricing, photos, and reviews.
