Philips BDM4065UC - 40" 4K 60Hz monitor thread

Discussion in 'Displays' started by AgentQ, Oct 25, 2014.

    AgentQ

    AgentQ [H]ard|Gawd

    Here's an interested new monitor: The Philips BDM4065UC is a 40" 4K (3840x2160) display. Information has just started showing up in several countries, but I have yet to see any information about the US market.

    Fact sheet available here: http://www.m4c.magnavox.com/files/b/bdm4065uc_11/bdm4065uc_11_pss_.pdf

    The panel is a VA LCD with a W-LED backlight. Gray to gray response time is 8.5ms. Contrast ratio is a claimed 5000:1 native. 8-bit panel. sRGB.

    For comparison:

    A 27" 2560x1440 monitor is 23.5" × 13.2" at 109PPI
    The 34" 3440x1440 monitors are 31.4" × 13.1" at 110PPI
    This Philips 40" 3840x2160 monitor is 34.9" × 19.6" at 110PPI

    Basically, it's the same pixel pitch as the 27" and 34" monitors that are quite popular these days, but expanded 3.5" wider than the 34" monitors and 6.5" taller than the 27" and 34" monitors.

    I'm quite torn on whether or not this is just too big to be practical. My 34UM95 is already about as wide as I'd like, so to make this 40" version work I'd have to sit a bit farther back from it.
     
  2. Oct 25, 2014 #2
    Martha Stewart

    Martha Stewart Gawd

    I would be in for 1.


    Any idea on MSRP? I would imagine this thing is an arm and a leg as it looks like a commercial/business monitor :confused:
     
  3. Oct 25, 2014 #3
    x3sphere

    x3sphere 2[H]4U

  4. Oct 25, 2014 #4
    257Tony

    257Tony Gawd

    I wonder if it's the same VA-led panel that the new seiki will be using. Either way, this is the size and res that I've been waiting for to replace my Eyefinity setup with. Can't come soon enough!
     
  5. Oct 25, 2014 #5
    CHANG3D

    CHANG3D [H]ardness Supreme

    I eagerly await the reviews.
     
  6. Oct 25, 2014 #6
    TurboGLH

    TurboGLH Gawd

    I can't say how much I want this monitor. I love my eyefinity setup, 3x27" in portrait makes for a killer 16:9 experience.

    But, I want the occasional headaches and especially the bezels GONE. Depending on MSRP, time to unload my current screens.
     
  7. Oct 25, 2014 #7
    WorldExclusive

    WorldExclusive [H]ardForum Junkie

    Been wating for a 40" 4K display for a long time.
     
  8. Oct 25, 2014 #8
    Martha Stewart

    Martha Stewart Gawd

    is this a monitor or TV?
     
  9. Oct 25, 2014 #9
    AgentQ

    AgentQ [H]ard|Gawd

    Monitor. It has a built-in USB hub and no TV-type features.
     
  10. Oct 25, 2014 #10
    HeavensCloud

    HeavensCloud Oswego, not shitty as Buffalo

    This looks intriguing, going to keep an eye on it.
     
  11. Oct 26, 2014 #11
    myst4ry

    myst4ry n00b

    I need this in my life
     
  12. Oct 26, 2014 #12
    wirk

    wirk Gawd

    Remember european prices include ~20% tax, I would say US prices should be 800-900$.

    It is absolutely monitor with many unique high-end monitor features, read what this means.
     
  13. Oct 26, 2014 #13
    Kwisatz Haderach

    Kwisatz Haderach Gawd

    Sub'd for more info.
     
  14. Oct 26, 2014 #14
    Martha Stewart

    Martha Stewart Gawd

    is there a US release date for this yet?
     
  15. Oct 26, 2014 #15
    rtangwai

    rtangwai [H]ard|Gawd

    Read the spec sheet, doesn't state if HDMI is 1.3/1.4 or 2.0 nor does it state if the DisplayPort is MST or SST.

    Going to need a lot more details before jumping on this particular bandwagon...
     
  16. Oct 26, 2014 #16
    x3sphere

    x3sphere 2[H]4U

    Yes true, though it'll likely be SST. The only reason earlier monitors used MST wasn't even a cost issue, just that the necessary chips weren't available at the time.
     
  17. Oct 27, 2014 #17
    wirk

    wirk Gawd

  18. Oct 27, 2014 #18
    Church

    Church Limp Gawd

    .. that DP 1.3 probably will be backwards compatible with DP 1.2 (which already is enough for running in SST 4K 60Hz), thus shouldn't be a problem for not being supported yet by actual gpu-s.
     
  19. Oct 27, 2014 #19
    alanchan

    alanchan n00b

  20. Oct 27, 2014 #20
    TurboGLH

    TurboGLH Gawd

    That's a great price. I already started unloading my current screens. Can't wait for a US release.
     
  21. Oct 27, 2014 #21
    wirk

    wirk Gawd

    Yes, DP1.2 supports 4K but less naturally than DP1.3 which also has considerable headroom for pumping data out:).. Seiki is talking about support of 10 and 12-bit color but for which there are no graphics card yet. Regarding the HDMI 2.0 this might get meaningful when 4K Blue Ray standard, movies and players appear which will the use HDCP 1.2 protection. That looks like 18 months away.

    The monitor is coming soon everywhere, it is already listed in several peripheral countries in Europe though not shipping yet.

    It will be interesting to see if LG and Samsung will enlighten to the idea of making 36-40" 4K curved monitors next year.
     
  22. Oct 27, 2014 #22
    Murzilka

    Murzilka Gawd

    4K+5000:1 contrast ratio
     
  23. Oct 27, 2014 #23
    GNUse_the_force

    GNUse_the_force Limp Gawd

    Im more interested myself in having a 34" 36" 4k screen to keep the PPI higher than a 27" 1440p monitor but it must be a 4:4:4 / 1:1 TV @ 120/60hz .or a Hybrid-TV-monitor.

    The reason is, at that size external non PC hardware will be at the mercy of either no scaler at all or a really basic one ( or worse a manual monitor aspect ratio changer type affair with internal scaler and no remote control for the laid back sessions ) and whilst its all well and good running a PC, any game console from the past and present and maybe even in 7 - 8 years from now with the next gen that doesnt run 4k will look terrible if the 720p -> 4k & 1080p -> 4k isnt handled correctly.
    Further more, i have a blueray player ( PS3) that only outputs 1080p and if i buy other cheap commercial blueray players with 4k upscaling the handshake has to be correct over HDMi .. a monitor might fluff this, ultimatley without a good scaler my bluerays wont look their best.

    Finally, DP1.3 .. well 4k @ 60hz doesnt need it but wouldnt it be nice to have that extra headroom ? perhaps we will see panels that offer this connectivity being able to run over 75,85, even 90hz ..
    And HDMi 2.0 guarentees ( or should ) compatibility with proper 4k content.


    hi btw first post :D
     
  24. Oct 27, 2014 #24
    wirk

    wirk Gawd

    It looks like you want to keep long tail in the past while jumping on the 4K. This makes limited sense. Using TV as monitor is also problematic since input lag is much higher. HDMI 2.0 could be nice but it is purely theoretical now and in the worst case it may be for the next two years when 4K Blue Ray might get established so even this is by far not certain.
     
  25. Oct 27, 2014 #25
    GNUse_the_force

    GNUse_the_force Limp Gawd

    I think your right, i do. My limited sense is still some sense.

    Id rather have a screen that could service all my devices, than one that could only service a PC and that device could only look good running the Highest end setup on native resolutions only. Your right to argue input lag ( but you should still argue for that even on native PC input) , but some flexibility in device choice becomes more useful the more you move into TV size land as people do like to both run PC games and Consoles on the same setup. I was checking out the computer monitor setups thread and the bigger the screens the more it seems people are attaching multiple devices ( even phones on MHL !)

    not to say im not wanting 4k, im really onboard with it as its a god send for dual purpose screens where you want to desktop, produce, pc game and if the Scaler is good .. watch movies and game using non PC devices.
     
  26. Oct 27, 2014 #26
    SuperSubZero

    SuperSubZero 2[H]4U

    The size is crazy for a desk, but for Windows users it does solve all the "HiDPI" nonsense since you don't have to change the DPI at all. This is a tempting monitor (if not just a tempting size monitor incase more come out), but man I would need to redo my office just for it. Muahahaha.
     
  27. Oct 27, 2014 #27
    kabobi

    kabobi Limp Gawd

    With all the inputs it has, I wonder how much lag it will have...

    TFTcentral quotes Phillips saying 3ms g2g, but I call BS on that.
     
  28. Oct 27, 2014 #28
    WorldExclusive

    WorldExclusive [H]ardForum Junkie

    Nice BDay Gift to myself if this comes to the US next month.
     
  29. Oct 28, 2014 #29
    wirk

    wirk Gawd

    I would not call it crazy, I would rather see it as absolute maximum regarding the height. For ergonomic viewing this montor has to be lowered so that it touches the desktop. Then its height (21"/50cm is such that one barely does not need to stare upwards. The same with width and looking on side (but here curved panel would be definitely better). Altogether this monitor fills the viewing field to the maximum possible with flat panel. Even better filling would be with curved monitor of the same height but substituing a setup with 3 monitors, in other words 27:9 curved monitor.
     
  30. Oct 28, 2014 #30
    Michaelius

    Michaelius [H]ardness Supreme

    Is there even 4K scaller with good input lag other than g-sync ?
     
  31. Oct 28, 2014 #31
    wirk

    This is incorrrect, here are the specs:

    Optimum resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
    Response time (typical): 8.5 (Gray to Gray) ms
    SmartResponse (typical): 3 ms (Gray to Gray)
    Brightness: 300 cd/m²
    Contrast ratio (typical): 5,000:1
    SmartContrast: 50,000,000:1
    Viewing angle: 176º (H) / 176º (V), @ C/R > 20
    Picture enhancement: SmartImage
    Display colors: 8 bit
    Scanning Frequency: VGA/HDMI: 30  99 kHz ; DP: 30  160 kHz (H) / VGA: 56  80 Hz ; HDMI/DP: 23  80 Hz (V)
    MHL: 1080p@30Hz
    sRGB
    Brightness uniformity: 97% ~ 103%
    Delta E: <3 (sRGB mode)

    So specs say 8.5 ms (grey-to-grey), 3 ms in Smart Response mode. Meaning that response time is controllable. SmartImage mode has several profiles.

    Manual shows multiview mode is available too.

    Altogether it looks like fully pampered monitor for steal price. Just begs question what is not good in it but for this one has to wait for reviews coming out :p,
     
  32. Oct 28, 2014 #32
    Michaelius

    Michaelius [H]ardness Supreme

    40" 4k MVA TVs are already sold in this price range so it's not that shocking.
     
  33. Oct 28, 2014 #33
    qkslvr221

    qkslvr221 Limp Gawd

    Well, looks like I found my new screen. Hope it's under 700 bucks, but I'm willing to be a guinea pig.
     
  34. Oct 28, 2014 #34
    Odellus

    Odellus [H]ard|Gawd

    that's response time, not input lag.
     
  35. Oct 28, 2014 #35
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    This would be the perfect 4k monitor for me (40" diagonal and VA). I really hope it's $800 or less when it comes to the US, and that it is SST, but I think I could deal with up to $1000 if it's a good panel. Otherwise I'm looking at the BL3201PH. Eagerly awaiting reviews :D.
     
  36. Oct 28, 2014 #36
    Church

    Church Limp Gawd

    I'd say that 4:4:4 image format also must be tested/proven to work fine if one intends to use it as pc monitor. Otherwise what can be gained from 4K-ishness, if it wouldn't display clear text without soaping up due compression. PC monitors are not used just for watching movies. I wouldn't bother/consider to buy it prior extensive test/review.
     
  37. Oct 28, 2014 #37
    Firepc

    Firepc Limp Gawd

    What do you mean "use it as a PC monitor"? It is a PC monitor.
     
  38. Oct 28, 2014 #38
    Seinfeld

    Seinfeld Limp Gawd

    I just registered to discuss this monitor.

    I have pre ordered it here in Sweden and it costs ~ $1030 here when I use a currency converter. I talked with a store and they had a preliminary delivery date 28th October but as you can see that will not be, so I assume it will be out in November, start of December instead.

    Something I don't understand is what is the different numbers on the end means?

    BDM4065UC/00 (this is the one they are selling here)
    BDM4065UC/11
    BDM4065UC/61

    By looking at the manual I could not see any MST options in the OSD menu, so it will most likely use SST which is great considering I still have problems with MST on my current 4k monitor.
     
  39. Oct 28, 2014 #39
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Looks like the /11 is a European-specific model as it is using an EAN. The /61 looks to be the North American version as it uses an UPC. I can't find any information on the /00 suffix except from online store inventory. One Norwegian store I looked at said the release date is 12/12.
     
  40. Oct 28, 2014 #40
    Seinfeld

    Seinfeld Limp Gawd

    I have also seen 12/12 on komplett.no.

    There is a store here which has a -7% discount on this monitor. Weird to see new unreleased products at discounted price.

    I never had a VA panel before. Had several IPS monitors for the last 3 years, and TN before that. Hopefully VA will be good, I know it has better black levels then IPS. IPS glow is annoying, will be nice to live without it.

    Edit: I contacted another store today and asked for delivery date and they said they had a confirmed date of 12.12.14, so we have to wait until December then :p
     
