Philips BDM4065UC - 40" 4K 60Hz monitor thread

Here's an interested new monitor: The Philips BDM4065UC is a 40" 4K (3840x2160) display. Information has just started showing up in several countries, but I have yet to see any information about the US market. Fact sheet available here: http://www.m4c.magnavox.com/files/b/bdm4065uc_11/bdm4065uc_11_pss_.pdf The panel is a VA LCD with a W-LED backlight. Gray to gray response time is 8.5ms. Contrast ratio is a claimed 5000:1 native. 8-bit panel. sRGB. For comparison: A 27" 2560x1440 monitor is 23.5" × 13.2" at 109PPI The 34" 3440x1440 monitors are 31.4" × 13.1" at 110PPI This Philips 40" 3840x2160 monitor is 34.9" × 19.6" at 110PPI Basically, it's the same pixel pitch as the 27" and 34" monitors that are quite popular these days, but expanded 3.5" wider than the 34" monitors and 6.5" taller than the 27" and 34" monitors. I'm quite torn on whether or not this is just too big to be practical. My 34UM95 is already about as wide as I'd like, so to make this 40" version work I'd have to sit a bit farther back from it.