Philips BDM4065UC - 40" 4K 60Hz monitor thread

Im more interested myself in having a 34" 36" 4k screen to keep the PPI higher than a 27" 1440p monitor but it must be a 4:4:4 / 1:1 TV @ 120/60hz .or a Hybrid-TV-monitor. The reason is, at that size external non PC hardware will be at the mercy of either no scaler at all or a really basic one ( or worse a manual monitor aspect ratio changer type affair with internal scaler and no remote control for the laid back sessions ) and whilst its all well and good running a PC, any game console from the past and present and maybe even in 7 - 8 years from now with the next gen that doesnt run 4k will look terrible if the 720p -> 4k & 1080p -> 4k isnt handled correctly. Further more, i have a blueray player ( PS3) that only outputs 1080p and if i buy other cheap commercial blueray players with 4k upscaling the handshake has to be correct over HDMi .. a monitor might fluff this, ultimatley without a good scaler my bluerays wont look their best.Finally, DP1.3 .. well 4k @ 60hz doesnt need it but wouldnt it be nice to have that extra headroom ? perhaps we will see panels that offer this connectivity being able to run over 75,85, even 90hz ..And HDMi 2.0 guarentees ( or should ) compatibility with proper 4k content.hi btw first post