Philips 278E9QJAB (mini review)

Ergonomics

Color

Panel

Response Time

Panel Uniformity

Sound

Verdict

I ordered this monitor from a discounter's online shop. It is a curved VA panel with FreeSync. The package comes with external power supply, audio cable (to be used for VGA connections) and an HDMI cable.Only tilt, about -1°/20°. In any case plenty unless you sit below the screen and look up. Stand is fairly stable when the winged screw is tightened. VESA 100 mounting is possible. Connectors: DP, HDMI, VGA, Audio In/Out facing backwards. PSU is external with a cable length to the monitor that suggests it is supposed to be placed on the desk.PWM flicker is absent over the entire brightness range.The OSD is controlled by a joystick on the back behind the PHILIPS label at the bottom. I never had it trigger an unwanted action, even when turning it off by holding it for 2 seconds. To increase/decrease values you have to move the sick up or down which is a bit confusing at first as the percentage bars on screen go from left to right.The color reproduction appears very intense and saturated areas of red or pink feel detached. The monitor's sRGB mode is a placebo. It locks brightness to 100% (250 cd/m²) and color temperature to 6500K - both can be set manually. In any case you get a fair bit more color saturation than sRGB could offer, except for blue, which seems comparatively pale.There is some grayscale banding visible, but what's more jarring is that the darkest shades are clearly visible on a black background. (Ideally at gamma 2.2 the two darkest shades above black should be barely visible.) This means you'll get quite some banding in dark scenes between black and the next brighter shade outside of the very center of the screen. The white saturation on the other hand look good to me.As far as I can tell this is a SVA panel as it shows "text inversion", where horizontal hairlines of medium brightness can appear as two distinct lines. The following image expresses this at the bottom where it looks like there is a black line in the lower bar of the B:A few grayish-blueish colors shades exhibit "scanline effects" where alternating pixel rows vary in brightness. There is a hint of checkerboard pattern, but I only notice it when skimming over this forum's dark background.The overdrive setting "Faster" works well without inverse ghosting. For a VA panel it does a good job in my opinion. It will still smear the red buttons over the gray background a bit while scrolling, but then again it is VA not TN.This is the panel at maximum brightness roughly as it looks with the naked eye in a dark room (top left is EU energy label):It's roughly the same as many curved VA panels such as the C27HG70: 4 spots at the top and the bottom. When the backlight bleed is as smooth as this one I feel it is easy to get used to it as if it was a dim reflection on the screen.A white screen looks quite acceptable. My unit is a little brighter in the top half and dimmer on the left border, but if you don't obsess over it it's perfectly fine.Actually, I find the sound very reasonable for listening to YouTube podcasts. The stereo effect is minimal, but the sound is clear and has a wide enough frequency range to put it firmly above average in my eyes. It depends on what you are used to of course, but for someone using headphones and no dedicated speakers, this monitor can work well.If you love more vibrant colors and prefer a VA panel with dark shade banding over on that loses shadow detail in the center of the screen, this can be a fine (gaming) monitor.Working with small text can be irritating due to the specific panel type used and color critical work requires a friend with a colorimeter and color management aware software.