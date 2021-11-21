Phil Spencer, Microsoft's Executive VP of Gaming, advocates for game preservation

Delicieuxz
Microsoft gaming chief calls for industry-wide game preservation
Microsoft's Phil Spencer Wants the Gaming Industry to Embrace Game Preservation Through Emulation
Why modern consoles can’t just “run any… older executable”
I really like this quote: "I think in the end, if we said, 'Hey, anybody should be able to buy any game, or own any game and continue to play,' that seems like a great North Star for us as an industry."
It's a bit novel for a head of a top game publisher, especially a US one, to advocate for game ownership and game preservation. And I hope it will help to create awareness and discussion, and help get the ball rolling further on changes to industry philosophy on the matter.
It's probably no coincidence that Phil Spencer has been thinking about the topic while Xbox just announced its final addition to the Xbox console backwards-compatibility program, as that project has relied on preserving older Xbox games through cooperation with their developers / publishers, and using emulation.
Ross of Accursed Farms previously made a great video that comprehensively analyses the crisis of game preservation obstructionism. And I'm sure his video has done a lot to spread awareness, including among publishers.
Rockstar's recent pulling of the original versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, to replace them with the GTA Disaster Edition trilogy (only to restore them after backlash to the Disaster Editions), is also a pretty good argument for why game preservation should be adopted as the expected industry norm.
The details: Spencer is advocating for an approach Microsoft already uses: software emulation.
- Emulation allows modern hardware to simulate the functions of older hardware and run game files, or executables.
- “My hope (and I think I have to present it that way as of now) is as an industry we'd work on legal emulation that allowed modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game,” he wrote in a direct message.
- Microsoft’s newer consoles — the Xbox Series and Xbox One — run huge libraries of older Xbox 360 and original Xbox games using this technique.
Replaying the favorite video games of your youth isn’t as easy as re-reading a loved book or re-watching a movie you’ve already seen 100 times. And Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Gaming, thinks that’s a problem the games industry needs to address by embracing emulation with open arms.
Books are arguably one of the most persevering mediums because the same copy you read as a kid can be enjoyed again and again as you grow older. Movies, TV shows, and music start to exhibit the problems with relying on technology for media consumption. ... Thankfully, those industries typically embrace every new technology that comes along and re-release that content again and again on different formats. ...
The video game industry has been nowhere near as accommodating as technology marches on.
Spencer told Axios in a recent interview. "I think in the end, if we said, 'Hey, anybody should be able to buy any game, or own any game and continue to play,' that seems like a great North Star for us as an industry."
