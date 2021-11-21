Phil Spencer, Microsoft's Executive VP of Gaming, advocates for game preservation

Replaying the favorite video games of your youth isn’t as easy as re-reading a loved book or re-watching a movie you’ve already seen 100 times. And Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Gaming, thinks that’s a problem the games industry needs to address by embracing emulation with open arms.





Books are arguably one of the most persevering mediums because the same copy you read as a kid can be enjoyed again and again as you grow older. Movies, TV shows, and music start to exhibit the problems with relying on technology for media consumption. ... Thankfully, those industries typically embrace every new technology that comes along and re-release that content again and again on different formats. ...



The video game industry has been nowhere near as accommodating as technology marches on.