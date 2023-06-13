Phil Spencer Dismisses Need for Xbox Series Hardware Refresh

Bologna, consoles are only doing 1080p30 rn. and they're artifically dithering and upscaling that to 1440i/p

"When asked about the prospect of a proper hardware upgrade for Xbox Series, his reply included the view that he does not "feel an imperative" for a significant update of the existing Microsoft games console range. He thinks that the current Xbox userbase is satisfied with the status quo: "That's not the feedback we're getting right now. Right now, we're pretty set on the hardware we have." Arch rival Sony is reported to be deep into the development of an alleged "PRO" refresh of its existing PlayStation 5 console, with insider sources claiming that the more powerful variant will arrive in 2024. Spencer could be keeping quiet about his company's potential answer (as a stealth tactic) to any future competitor, but his more immediate goal is to get the Activision Blizzard takeover deal over the finishing line."

1686692730025.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310031/phil-spencer-dismisses-need-for-xbox-series-hardware-refresh
 
