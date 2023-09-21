Phil Spencer claimed Xbox business runs at a single-digit profit margin

According to an internal Gaming CSA (Customer Service Area) slide deck, the Xbox games division had an accountability margin (the portion of revenue that is "accounted" as profit) of $1.5 billion for the first 9 months of FY22 (July 2022 - March 2023).

According to our findings, Xbox gaming had a 12% accountability margin (AM) for 9 month period in FY22.

However, in the aforementioned testimony, Spencer says that "the Xbox business today runs at a single-digit profit margin."


Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/93375/xbox-profits-revealed-in
 
SIE is operating with similar margins. Their most recent financials showed their net margin at a little over 7%. Console gaming has always operated on slim margins. The volume makes up for it.
 
