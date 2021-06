It's been around for many years already, been using one for many years as I could better match the case black & white color setup with the nice looking black and white color version. It's fairly similar in performance vs Noctua, the Noctua might be slightly bit more silent at the same fanspeed and has better memory compatibility and easier install than the Phanteks but they are quite similar in performance from reviews I've seen. One of the fans started developing some extra noise but Phanteks support sent me a new and slightly better fan for free even. Didn't fancy paying 30 or was it 35€ extra for the Noctua in the ugly brown color.It's fairly low spacing for ram but you can obviously clip the fan a little bit higher up on the heatsink which helps if you have a bit taller ram provided you have the space in the case for it (I have the NZXT H440 New Edition White case so I'm good).