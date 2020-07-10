Phanteks/Seasonic RMA turnaround time

I purchased a Phanteks AMP PSU for a build recently. I've been out of the basic parts loop for quite some time, having only used or purchased Seasonic, Corsair or EVGA, but in the last 4 months, parts availability at anywhere close to MSRP has been a challenge. So, I had no idea about Phanteks AMP series and their relationship with Seasonic. Happy to find a unit that clocked in at MSRP I bought one. It could have easily been confused with a Seasonic, same PSU coozie, well packaged, great looking product.

I go to install it and no power. I double check leads, I re-seat everything, zilch. I attempted to short the #4 pin and ground, but no dice (is that even a valid test on the more modern zero-RPM fan mode PSUs?). I also slap in an old EVGA unit and the rig fires right on up. Ok, re-wire for the Phanteks, one more time (perhaps I still had a loose connector), still no dice.



Anyways, just throwing that out there if there's something I might have missed, but the question is, does anyone have any anecdotal stories about Seasonic/Phanteks RMA turnaround time?