Phanteks Enthoo Elite vs Corsair Obsidian 1000D?? or Lian Li V3000 plus 2021?

I don't see a lot of benefits and disadvantages to either so what do you think? I am going to have a large motherboard with water cooling (not AIO). The size difference does not seem that different except for the 300mm width of the 1000D being much larger and having two fan columns. Does this small increase in all dimensions help? I am not going to be using a 2nd motherboard in the 1000D.



Now, it might seem strange, but what would you choose for a super-silent, water-cooled machine? and Why?





Corsair Obsidian 1000D