Phanteks Enthoo Elite vs Corsair Obsidian 1000D and Lian-Li PC-V3000WX

Z

zurfedn

n00b
Joined
Oct 23, 2020
Messages
2
I don't see a lot of benefits and disadvantages to either so what do you think? I am going to have a large motherboard with water cooling (not AIO). The size difference does not seem that different except for the 300mm width of the 1000D being much larger and having two fan columns. Does this small increase in all dimensions help? I am not going to be using a 2nd motherboard in the 1000D.

Now, it might seem strange, but what would you choose for a super-silent, water-cooled machine? and Why?

Lian-Li PC-V3000WX
Corsair Obsidian 1000D
Phanteks Enthoo Elite

Lian-Li is alu but narrow, Obsidian is steel, but spacious, Elite is... expensive and nice I guess?

which is the difference between these 3>?> in terms of space, water cooling options,, material quality, and etc?
 

