Phanteks 719 or wait for Lian Li O11 Dynamic Evo?

should I get the Phanteks 719 now or wait for the O11 Evo? I want to water cool a 12900k and a 3080ti and be able to overclock them well and have good temps. The 719 can hold a 480 rad in front or side, and a 360 in the top and bottom, all at the same time I think. The Evo will mostly likely fit up to 3x360 rads. I also want to be able to mount something like the EK-Quantum FLT 360 d5 reservoir/pump combo. I think this res will fit in the 719 case along with the 3 rad setup mentioned. The Evo would need the 360 res to take up the side wall spot and leave only 2x360 rads top/bottom... or go with a 240 flt mounted onto the mobo tray rad to allow clearance for bottom rad and still be able to do 3x360 rads. I just don't want to be in a cramped situation like in my Evolv X where the 3080ti is really close to my ek xres hanging off the front rad.



The 719 I wouldn't be able to mount any 3.5" drives because the bottom area would have a rad. I would have to get an external enclosure for my 3.5" drive which is fine since its only storage, but seems odd since the 719 is such a big case.



The Evo is suppose to be out in December so I can wait not a huge rush, but I've got a pile of parts (12900k, Aorus master, ddr5, nvme drive just sitting.



Or I could use my evolv x for a few months and wait for the Lian Li V3000+ to be released.