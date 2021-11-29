Phanteks 719 or wait for Lian Li O11 Dynamic Evo?

Dutt1113

Jun 30, 2005
should I get the Phanteks 719 now or wait for the O11 Evo? I want to water cool a 12900k and a 3080ti and be able to overclock them well and have good temps. The 719 can hold a 480 rad in front or side, and a 360 in the top and bottom, all at the same time I think. The Evo will mostly likely fit up to 3x360 rads. I also want to be able to mount something like the EK-Quantum FLT 360 d5 reservoir/pump combo. I think this res will fit in the 719 case along with the 3 rad setup mentioned. The Evo would need the 360 res to take up the side wall spot and leave only 2x360 rads top/bottom... or go with a 240 flt mounted onto the mobo tray rad to allow clearance for bottom rad and still be able to do 3x360 rads. I just don't want to be in a cramped situation like in my Evolv X where the 3080ti is really close to my ek xres hanging off the front rad.

The 719 I wouldn't be able to mount any 3.5" drives because the bottom area would have a rad. I would have to get an external enclosure for my 3.5" drive which is fine since its only storage, but seems odd since the 719 is such a big case.

The Evo is suppose to be out in December so I can wait not a huge rush, but I've got a pile of parts (12900k, Aorus master, ddr5, nvme drive just sitting.

Or I could use my evolv x for a few months and wait for the Lian Li V3000+ to be released.
 
hititnquitit

Apr 16, 2018
Sounds like the latter would be your best bet. Use your current case as a test bench for the new gear so you know everything is gtg. Kick back and see if the new cases are worth considering. The 719 will always be there if neither fits the bill.
Cases are probably the most difficult purchases we make. Being that we usually keep them longer than any other parts and of course their the most prominent components of a build.
 
