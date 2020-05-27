Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally out for PC/Xbox in english!

When you use the Friend Referral System to begin Phantasy Star Online 2, both you and your friend will receive wonderful items! P

lease input the following information during registration.

Your friend's Ship: Ship 02:

Ur Your friend's Player ID: 10521674 <- enter this during character creation please. I have no idea wtf it does lol





I downloaded it and played through for about 30 min and it seems like Good fun Free2Play Monster hunter. From what reviews says its one of the best examples of f2p with a cash shop.

Anyone else playing?