PGP keys, software security, and much more threatened by new SHA1 exploit

This could be pretty bad! "Given the number of applications and protocols that continue to rely on SHA1 for collision-resistant hashes, however, the researchers were unable to contact all affected developers. To prevent the attacks from being actively used in the wild, the researchers are withholding many of the collision details for the time being. Matt Green, a John Hopkins University professor specializing in cryptography, said the results were impressive and underscored the oft-repeated observation that SHA1 can no longer be considered secure. “For a secure hash function, a [speedup] factor of 10 shouldn’t make much of a difference, but when you’re down to something that’s pretty close to broken, those kinds of efficiencies really make a difference, especially when there’s lots of mining hardware out there,” he said in an interview. “We knew that one shoe had dropped and this is the next shoe dropping.”" https://arstechnica.com/information...and-much-more-threatened-by-new-sha1-exploit/