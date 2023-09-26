PG32UQX vs Top 2023 Displays (Subjective Review)

Hello everyone, I wanted to provide some feedback about a recent display test that myself and a few others took part in. I have been a PG32UQX owner since launch, it has added an incredible amount of immersion to the gaming expierence for me and without a doubt has been the single biggest upgrade I have ever made since I started PC gaming in the early 2000s. With that said, I decided to try out some of the newer display hardware that has come out over the last year or so in hopes to compare it to my PG32UQX.



I have tested side by side with the PG42UQ, AW3423DWF, and the PG27AQDM and I have come to the conclusion, as well as a few friends and the wifey, that the PG32UQX is still the KING of gaming monitors currently. The HDR contrast and pop, the color accuracy, and the immersion that 32in at 4k offers is unmatched IMO. It really is not even close.



I will say, that the AW3423DWF is an incredible display, and does offer incredible immersion. The brightness and HDR pop still is far below the PG32UQX, but it did look incredible. One area where all of the OLED panels did shine was in dark scenes of course. Zero blooming is a huge plus, especially in space games, i.e. Starfield. Still, when compared to the PG32UQX with its incredible level of brightness, the dark scene contrast advantange really faded away as blasters from a laser cannon, or the bright highlights from a torch in a cave really added an incredible amount of immersion, the HOLY **** factor as I like to call it.



The PG42UQ like the AW3423DWF was also a great display. Having a 42" monitor with incredible motion clartiy on a desk is STUNNING, and really adds a new level of immersion. With that said, the higher brightness and glossy coating really made the AW3423DWF standout to me as my prefered choice between the two.



Out of all of the displays, the PG27AQDM looked the worst. The display shipped with the latest firmware, but the color accuracy was horrific. Oversaturated skin tones, tons of crushing in shadows, really really unusable compared to the other displays, not to mention the HEAVY anti-glare coating used was distracting. One area that was pristine though was the response times. 240hz on an OLED was a game changer, especially when compared to a "slower" monitor like the PG32UQX.



Of course, one of the main criticisms that always pop up about the PG32UQX is GTG transitions and respone times. After thorough testing side by side with each display, and feedback from multiple users, we all came to the conclusion. "The difference is small but noticable if you look hard enough." I will add that on paper, the OLED displays seem MUCH faster based on the respsone time testing from many Tech Media Outlets. In reality, the real world difference is just negligible. Without having the display side by side for like for like testing, we honestly would have never noticed any difference between them when gaming.



One area that was very noticble however was the blooming casued by the FALD tech. Of course with an FALD backlight, blooming is unavoidable but in some scenes it was distracting. Fyling around in a space game like Starfield or No Mans Sky, it was very easy to spot the haloing around stars and in motion looked quite bad compared to the OLED displays. In dark scenes, crosshairs will create a blooming effect, just like a mouse cursor on a dark background. To our surprise though, there were many dark scenes that we tested that looked "better" on the PG32UQX. All of these dark scenes had bright highlights that encompassed a wide area of the display, say 40-60% of the display window. A good example of this would be exiting a cave or a building where the outside area in daylight is taking up most of the display window. This scene really allows the FALD backlight to work its magic, and in combination with the incredible brightness in a 50-100 percent window, the PG32UQX made all of our jaws drop consistently.



Damn, this was a long post. Hopefully it proivded some insightful feedback and can create some discussion around the latest and greatest display tech. I am looking forward to the true successor to the PG32UQX at some point!