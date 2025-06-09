PG32UQX HDR Performance and potential firmware upgrade.

Hello,
There are several versions of the PG32UQX out there, and the problem is that each version has different performance in terms of HDR. From what I can find, the manufacture date can range from August 2021, May 2022, July 2023, etc. Mine was made in May 2022. And it is just a HDR900 monitor after a small window size.
We can gather evidence that these monitors, in each version, have different levels of HDR performance, so we can forward this to ASUS to push them to release a user-side firmware update to boost performance to the actual HDR1400. Previous PG27UQ and PG35VQ owners have done the same before—when those monitors had issues confirmed by enough owners, ASUS was forced to release a firmware update, such as an EXE file, to fix them.
I've talked about this issue in another post but I decide to create a new one just for this issue.
The issue is if you check the VESA DisplayHDR test, it shows the max frame-average luminance is around 900 nits. But the trickery is that VESA doesn't say at exactly what window size it will drop to 900 nits. Some users online say the minimum fullscreen brightness is 1200 nits, and it's never been confirmed.
From what I see, this forum has several PG32UQX users, so if you have the monitor right in front of you, you can share the VESA DisplayHDR test info/pictures about the max frame-average luminance level.
And more importantly there are some HDR ABL test to see exactly how much APL can trigger the monitor's ABL, which causes the brightness to drop from 1500 to 900 nits.
You can download the HDR pictures from the link below and open them in Windows HDR mode with Windows Photos in fullscreen. Then check if the highlight—for example, the sun in the pictures—will lose focus and dim down to 900 nits and become a whole white plaque after several seconds. I can make more of these HDR test pictures if needed.
ABL Test Pictures
View: https://youtu.be/WhGZTw-0Tg4?si=2KafoBjsCY7uwrtM
The devil is always in the details that companies and groups—either VESA, ASUS, or its upstream manufacturer—never talk about, like exactly what window size causes the monitor to drop brightness. Because 1500 nits in a 10% window has an APL of only 150 nits—that's a very low overall brightness. But if the manufacturer sets the monitor to cut performance down, they can make ABL trigger at 160 nits. So after 160-nit APL, the monitor will only show 900 nits, and then it’s basically a 900-nit monitor. After that, all the detail in the upper end will be lost—which, unfortunately, is where the money is.
