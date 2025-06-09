PG32UQX HDR Performance and potential firmware upgrade.

Sycraft said: No, the point of the profile is it is calibrated to what my monitor does. If you are having issues, do a calibration of your monitor, it'll help. Click to expand...

Sycraft said: They just look blown out in JPEGView and Affinity Photo. I don't know if that is because of the files, or if neither do a good job viewing JPEG XR files.

Sycraft said: So I pulled out my laptop, and my Calibrite Display Plus, and got something that can measure luminance and fired up the VESA certification test. Yes I left my calibration in place, because it is calibrated to my monitor as it should be (which is what the VESA test intends). On the 8% white/2% APL test it measured 1740nits while targeting 1780 so right on. On the 10% white with SDR white background, meaning about 120nit white background, it measured 1712nits. Basically within the margin of error. At 100% white it measured 1030nits, so less than the one that TFTCentral measured but still good, and still meeting the VESA spec (which is 900nits for long term full screen).

Sycraft said: Also of note is that if you do push the monitor up to where it has ABL, it won't recover immediately, it has to cool down a bit first, so if you do a 100% white screen then immediately test a patch, it'll measure lower. That is also normal and expected. It also isn't a problem in normal use because again, you just don't see APLs that high in actual games, at least not sustained.

First of all, thank you for the input. At least I know your monitor's manufacture date. But you still didn't show the readings from the display's original profile.The goal is not about calibrating the display. The goal is about finding out whether the firmware has changed the HDR performance out of the box. If there is evidence that the firmware has changed, then the easiest way is to read the VESA DisplayTest data from the monitor.Then check the exact range of ABL across different versions. This is what needs to be done in order to push for a firmware update for better and sustained HDR performance at a larger window size. Calibrating the display only makes the monitor accurate inside its own capability. But it doesn't mean the display wasn't underperforming. And it doesn't change the ABL.To find out how much ABL the display has at what window size, you have to open the JXR HDR pictures in Windows using the default program Windows Photos/Pictures that support JXR format. Open them at fullscreen to check which APL/Window size can trigger the ABL.From your calibration, it seems your display has the same brightness level — which is 950-nit fullscreen. If you can show the original readings, then at least it can be confirmed that August 2022 version has the same readings compared to May 2022.And be aware that VESA HDR1400 standard is very low. Because this VESA group, though nonprofit on paper, it has very close ties to these display companies and they are not pro-consumers. 8% windows is far from enough to see the actual HDR1400 content. This is where all the companies can cut corners if you don't make the standard more restrict.As a result, my monitor has ABL all the time with lost details on the upper end. The firmware is set to dim down to 950 nits when the APL hits a very low number, regardless of temperature. This is why most of time it is a HDR900 display.And most test patterns are simple black and white, and they can be cheated. So I uploaded these JXR HDR pictures in actual scenarios that have exact APL numbers, so we can test exactly how much APL can trigger the ABL.In a lot of HDR1400 scenes, there is ABL all over the place—especially when you use custom RTX HDR, boost SDR content into the HDR1400 range, or boost HDR1400 for gaming, or just watching Youtube videos that have slightly decent HDR. The display needs to hold the brightness not just for 8%. And ASUS can silently cut down he performance with different firmware.