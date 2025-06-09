  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PG32UQX HDR Performance and potential firmware upgrade.

Hello,

There are several versions of the PG32UQX out there, and the problem is that each version has different performance in terms of HDR. From what I can find, the manufacture date can range from August 2021, May 2022, July 2023, etc. Mine was made in May 2022. And it is just a HDR900 monitor after a small window size.

We can gather evidence that these monitors, in each version, have different levels of HDR performance, so we can forward this to ASUS to push them to release a user-side firmware update to boost performance to the actual HDR1400. Previous PG27UQ and PG35VQ owners have done the same before—when those monitors had issues confirmed by enough owners, ASUS was forced to release a firmware update, such as an EXE file, to fix them.

I've talked about this issue in another post but I decide to create a new one just for this issue.

The issue is if you check the VESA DisplayHDR test, it shows the max frame-average luminance is around 900 nits. But the trickery is that VESA doesn't say at exactly what window size it will drop to 900 nits. Some users online say the minimum fullscreen brightness is 1200 nits, and it's never been confirmed.
From what I see, this forum has several PG32UQX users, so if you have the monitor right in front of you, you can share the VESA DisplayHDR test info/pictures about the max frame-average luminance level.

And more importantly there are some HDR ABL test to see exactly how much APL can trigger the monitor's ABL, which causes the brightness to drop from 1500 to 900 nits.

You can download the HDR pictures from the link below and open them in Windows HDR mode with Windows Photos in fullscreen. Then check if the highlight—for example, the sun in the pictures—will lose focus and dim down to 900 nits and become a whole white plaque after several seconds. I can make more of these HDR test pictures if needed.
The devil is always in the details that companies and groups—either VESA, ASUS, or its upstream manufacturer—never talk about, like exactly what window size causes the monitor to drop brightness. Because 1500 nits in a 10% window has an APL of only 150 nits—that's a very low overall brightness. But if the manufacturer sets the monitor to cut performance down, they can make ABL trigger at 160 nits. So after 160-nit APL, the monitor will only show 900 nits, and then it’s basically a 900-nit monitor. After that, all the detail in the upper end will be lost—which, unfortunately, is where the money is.
 
I don't know where the HDR test is pulling that number from, but I wouldn't trust it. Unless it is actually being measured, there is no way to be accurate. I suspect it might be looking at a profile or config file. On my system it shows 1630nits, which is not the case. It probably comes from my HDR profile calibration, which I have set to 1630nits since that's what it can do peak in a smaller window at my testing and because of how games read the file, it is recommended to have the peak and full screen set to teh same value, even though they aren't.

It has been professionally measured and shows no ABL at all up to a 50% window, at 75% it was down to 1300 and at 100% it was down to 1200. This is real, externally measured, results. I haven't bothered to measure mine as I don't have software for HDR calibration (there is very little available and it is expensive).

Finally, just don't worry about it. Even if yours is "only" 900nits full screen, that's still WAY above any OLED. Most of the 32" OLED screens are like 260ish absolute max. They also are down to 400 or below by just 20%. These things are WAY brighter than any OLED and in real world content, you just aren't getting any ABL. When you set your peak brightness in a game to 1600nits, or even more, the average picture level still rarely goes above 100nits. It's why OLED TVs can get bright, brilliant, 1500-1600nit peaks in real content, despite getting less than 300nits at 100%.

Even playing a game that misbehaves with brightness, you probably won't see any ABL. No Mans Sky has messed up HDR settings and in HDR400, which looks the best, it goes to 2000nit peaks and the average picture level is usually in the 200-800nit range. It was way too intense, I had to drop a reshade filter on it to tame it down. PG32UQX had no issues with it though, it displayed it without noticeable ABL.

Don't focus on trying to hit specific numbers, this isn't overclocking and you aren't even actually measuring it. Worry about how it looks. Calibrate the HDR in Windows using their app to what looks correct, probably in the 1600-1700 range for the small window and then set it to the same for full screen and call it good. Use that value for games that ask in their interface. It'll look great.
 
View attachment 734737

What is the manufacture date of your monitor? If you have used a custom HDR profile from Windows Calibration, you need to remove that profile under System > Display > Color Management, make sure the custom HDR color profile is empty. Then restart the PC to check the original readings from the monitor's own profile.

Have you tested the HDR pictures from the link? Because my monitor has ABL all the time with all of these pictures from 400APL to 500APL. It's not about comparing it to OLED or other models. It is about the monitor underperforming compared to its own model. Mine is not an HDR1400 monitor with such frequent ABL.

The review you provided is the very first version of this monitor. ASUS could just make a review sample that has higher brightness, just like what they did for VESA to test. Then they flashed a different firmware to cut down the performance for the actual release.
 
August 2022

No, the point of the profile is it is calibrated to what my monitor does. If you are having issues, do a calibration of your monitor, it'll help.

They just look blown out in JPEGView and Affinity Photo. I don't know if that is because of the files, or if neither do a good job viewing JPEG XR files. Doesn't matter

Seems odd, and again I think calibration issue. Remember that by the reported full screen brightness spec you have you shouldn't see any ABL with brightnesses that high because you still around near the 900 it claims it can throw down (and probably can.

You know for that certification it means on, to quote VESA "8% Center Patch Test Luminance with 2% APL Background" right? Not full screen.


So I pulled out my laptop, and my Calibrite Display Plus, and got something that can measure luminance and fired up the VESA certification test. Yes I left my calibration in place, because it is calibrated to my monitor as it should be (which is what the VESA test intends). On the 8% white/2% APL test it measured 1740nits while targeting 1780 so right on. On the 10% white with SDR white background, meaning about 120nit white background, it measured 1712nits. Basically within the margin of error. At 100% white it measured 1030nits, so less than the one that TFTCentral measured but still good, and still meeting the VESA spec (which is 900nits for long term full screen).

Mine exceeds the VESA specs for a DisplayHDR 1400 monitor. Yours does as well, assuming the numbers it is pulling are correct, which I'm not sure they are. As I said: 1400 for 8% with 2% APL, 900 for 100% white sustained. You can see the actual performance criteria here.

Also of note is that if you do push the monitor up to where it has ABL, it won't recover immediately, it has to cool down a bit first, so if you do a 100% white screen then immediately test a patch, it'll measure lower. That is also normal and expected. It also isn't a problem in normal use because again, you just don't see APLs that high in actual games, at least not sustained.
 
First of all, thank you for the input. At least I know your monitor's manufacture date. But you still didn't show the readings from the display's original profile.

The goal is not about calibrating the display. The goal is about finding out whether the firmware has changed the HDR performance out of the box. If there is evidence that the firmware has changed, then the easiest way is to read the VESA DisplayTest data from the monitor.
Then check the exact range of ABL across different versions. This is what needs to be done in order to push for a firmware update for better and sustained HDR performance at a larger window size. Calibrating the display only makes the monitor accurate inside its own capability. But it doesn't mean the display wasn't underperforming. And it doesn't change the ABL.

To find out how much ABL the display has at what window size, you have to open the JXR HDR pictures in Windows using the default program Windows Photos/Pictures that support JXR format. Open them at fullscreen to check which APL/Window size can trigger the ABL.
IMG_20250611_001108.jpg


From your calibration, it seems your display has the same brightness level — which is 950-nit fullscreen. If you can show the original readings, then at least it can be confirmed that August 2022 version has the same readings compared to May 2022.
And be aware that VESA HDR1400 standard is very low. Because this VESA group, though nonprofit on paper, it has very close ties to these display companies and they are not pro-consumers. 8% windows is far from enough to see the actual HDR1400 content. This is where all the companies can cut corners if you don't make the standard more restrict.

As a result, my monitor has ABL all the time with lost details on the upper end. The firmware is set to dim down to 950 nits when the APL hits a very low number, regardless of temperature. This is why most of time it is a HDR900 display.

And most test patterns are simple black and white, and they can be cheated. So I uploaded these JXR HDR pictures in actual scenarios that have exact APL numbers, so we can test exactly how much APL can trigger the ABL.

In a lot of HDR1400 scenes, there is ABL all over the place—especially when you use custom RTX HDR, boost SDR content into the HDR1400 range, or boost HDR1400 for gaming, or just watching Youtube videos that have slightly decent HDR. The display needs to hold the brightness not just for 8%. And ASUS can silently cut down he performance with different firmware.
 
What about the Viewsonic version of this monitor? Maybe that monitor has ABL that behaves differently to the Asus and would be more preferable for your use case.
 
There are already very few owners of the PG32UQX, and even fewer for ViewSonic. There’s less feedback, fewer reviews, tests, and even fewer engineers working on these displays. That makes it really hard to know the display and push for a firmware fix when there’s a problem.

The type of ABL each display uses also needs to be tested. If people own the XG321UG, they can test it. Some displays implement ABL by dimming the overall brightness at every level, which is the worse approach in my opinion. Another way is to clip the highlights. This allows the display to hold higher brightness, but at the cost of losing all the highlight details. In the end, the overall performance is better if the monitor can hold brightness over a larger window. If the ViewSonic one does have better ABL without extra problems, it is more suitable for me, but it is unlikely. I'm more focused on fixing the firmware of the PG32UQX since I already have it.
 
I don't want to bother with deleting and redoing my profile. Besides, I showed you actual measurements, done with the VESA display tests using another system to measure, that show what it does.

Ya well, sorry, but I'm done caring about this. You have a bone to pick, and lack the tools (a colorimeter) to really test it and aren't willing to try calibration (which Windows says you should do for correct results). My display works fine, I don't see ABL in the content I play and things look bright and beautiful.

Looking at shots I have from actual gameplay, a bright outdoor scene in Hogwarts Legacy had an average brightness level of 43 nits. Real scenes aren't actually all that bright, they just have bright highlights.

However I'm not going to bother trying to convince or help you, because I've been down this path with people and displays before. You don't want help, you want someone to say you are right, and I'll end up wasting a ton of my time for nothing.
 
What’s the problem with not showing the original readings or the HDR picture test? That original reading is important because it shows what kind of firmware this display has, at least on paper. Your calibrated profile is still stored in Windows. If you remove it, you can add it back afterward.

I didn’t mention that I don’t have the tools to measure the monitor. I have a dedicated screen brightness tool that is made for measuring brightness. Though it’s not a colorimeter, it will show the brightness. But it doesn’t help with ABL no matter how you calibrate the display. The ABL is always there controlled by firmware not by anything else.

We are both owners. I’m here to say that my display is underperforming because of the firmware, and it could have much better performance if there are confirmed different versions of firmware.

It's fine if your display has the same firmware as mine. Because the good firmware that holds the brightness is probably not the latest version but the older one back to 2021. You shouldn't get offended that I ask the readings and do some image tests, which you haven't done or show any of them, fearing to confirm that your display has the same results as mine. I want to improve the performance of this display. It doesn't even matter or involve who's right or wrong.

It’s fine if you don’t care further. If you don’t respond further to show the tests, then I’ll confirm your display has the same firmware as mine—it drops brightness to 950 nits and shows ABL in all the HDR test pictures.

There are contents you consume, the games you play don't show HDR 1400. The HDR pictures I uploaded with 400-500 APL are normally what I see after increasing the dynamic range. You can do it with simple mods to boost dynamic range of almost any content or games.

The firmware I have is severely dragging me down to show very low level of HDR performance. If I can push a future firmware upgrade then it can greatly increase the HDR performance of PG32UQX and I want that happen.
 
Realistically, would Asus even bother with a firmware update given that this monitor is now 4-5 years old and doesn't have a ton of owners (which should be no surprise given that it launched with a ridiculous $3000 price tag)? I'm just gonna have to break it to you but I think at this point you'll just have to either live with the current HDR performance, or look for a different display. I just don't see Asus doing anything about this even if you present them all the evidence.
 
The reason I want to push a firmware update is that I’ve already emailed and had phone calls back and forth with ASUS before. They said I have to send the monitor back to the service center as a standard procedure to get the firmware upgraded. So ASUS does have different firmware. I also know there are firmware versions that can sustain more brightness over large windows, because I’ve seen a brighter PG32UQX unit back in 2021 that could hold brightness better.

Though mine has a 3+1 year warranty, I don’t want to send it back and risk unnecessary damage during the long shipping process. It’s a firmware upgrade—it can be done on the user side, like with the PG27UQ and PG35VQ, if the issue is raised enough.

This monitor still has a long way to go, there’s nothing else quite like it out there.
 
I have one made in 2022, september, and it has the same vesa test results as you + abl kicks in in those photos to the levels you described from what i can tell. I have to say though, i do not notice it when i am gaming or watching movies. would happily send an email to asus / call them if you'd like me to but i don't have any idea what you said to them so if you want to let me know feel free
 
my model also has an issue where bright highlights get clipped if i am using anything but dimming mode 1. also i have seen people on here discussing different pg32uqx firmwares before i believe, i will try to find the thread.
 
What if adjusting the ABL behavior was for the monitor's benefit? All else being equal but different firmware has less ABL, it just means the panel is being driven harder which may negatively impact it's lifespan. I'm sure the display engineers at Asus would know about this more than us normal users so if they made the decision to increase ABL on future revisions then I would just give them the benefit of the doubt that it was for good reason. It wouldn't surprise me if the revisions with less aggressive ABL are the ones that go out first in a few more years.
 
Thank you for the input. I have asked people on other forums that have the same monitors, even one made in August 2021, and they still exhibit the issue. But you can still test more to double confirm. I have uploaded some more screenshots captured from YouTube and Instagram to test, and some screenshots from in-game plays. The link is the same. These HDR images can cause my monitor to have ABL kick in, then the monitor drops to 900 nits with lost details and worse contrast.
My conclusion is that only the very first version of the PG32UQX has less ABL. The people who actually paid 3500 dollars at the very beginning might get the actual full-fledged PG32UQX, unlike the rest of us who paid less. The very early model of PG32UQX might have a much stronger backlight. That's why it has firmware that holds brightness much better. It's also the reason why it was a lot more expensive, not because there's competition to drag the price down. Even to this day, there's no competition for this monitor. It's probably ASUS's strategy to make the early version of the monitor last longer. But ASUS has to release a firmware update to address the ABL issue because it is not enough for HDR1400 content.
 
Did anyone in this thread wind up sending their PG32UQX in?

I just received the same offer to send it in and my warranty is up in Nov.
 
