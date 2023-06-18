PG27AQDM 240hz OLED vs PG27AQM 360Hz IPS for competative FPS?

What would you guys think would be more ideal for competative FPS gaming out of the 2 new Asus beasts:

PG27AQDM 240hz OLED

vs

PG27AQM 360Hz IPS



Both are just about available and nearly the same price in Australia.



My main concern is what would feel better and smoother at a competative point only, not any other category, like image quality does not matter.



I know the 360Hz IPS should be more desirable than 240hz for competative fps due to the higher refresh, but I have heard in the past, that the instant pixel response from OLED makes it feel like a faster panel than what their refresh rate states.



Plus, I think it will be difficult to reach upto 360fps anyways. For example, I currently use a Acer Predator 270Hz IPS monitor, and in PUBG I rarely hit or stay around 270fps even with a RTX 4090 and all settings on low @, 1440p. I more or less hit 180-250fps in PUBG with my rig.



So what would you guys think out of the 2 for my intentions?