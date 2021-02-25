pfSense 2.5.0 upgrade results?

I've been running 2.4.5 for a while. I see that starting a few days ago the 2.5.0 upgrade finally became available. This is pretty significant as it includes a newer version of FreeBSD, etc. I'm just curious if others have upgraded already and what their experiences are. I'm torn between wanting to upgrade and not wanting to fix something that isn't broken.



If you did upgrade already, was it a fairly straightforward process? Were your settings retained automatically or did it set everything to defaults? Any regrets?