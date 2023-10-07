PffxUzer Scammed me.

Jimmmy
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2008
- Messages
- 535
This guy scammed for $200 on cash app. I think this account got hacked I can’t imagine a member being on here for almost 18 years scamming people. He was offering a 3060ti founders edition for 215 offered 200 he took the money and ran. No follow up, didn’t take the listing down nothing. Post is still live.
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-founders-edition.2030442/
