PewDiePie quits YouTube saying he's too tired to go on

Bull. I smell a publicity stunt or some psuedo form of April Fools here. Same old nonsense. "PewDiePie has announced he's quitting YouTube after becoming the video-sharing platform's biggest star. The vlogger - real name Felix Kjellberg - was launched to fame through his videos playing Minecraft and other games, amassing millions of subscribers and followers across his various social media profiles. "I am taking a break from YouTube next year," he told heartbroken fans in his latest PewNews video. "I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind." https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/breaking-pewdiepie-quits-youtube-saying-21102288