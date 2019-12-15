PewDiePie quits YouTube saying he's too tired to go on

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 15, 2019 at 9:54 PM.

    Bull. I smell a publicity stunt or some psuedo form of April Fools here. Same old nonsense.

    "PewDiePie has announced he's quitting YouTube after becoming the video-sharing platform's biggest star.
    The vlogger - real name Felix Kjellberg - was launched to fame through his videos playing Minecraft and other games, amassing millions of subscribers and followers across his various social media profiles.
    "I am taking a break from YouTube next year," he told heartbroken fans in his latest PewNews video.
    "I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind."


    https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/breaking-pewdiepie-quits-youtube-saying-21102288
     
    Didn't he do this before? Like deleted his channel and came back even bigger?
     
    That's why i'm calling shenanigans, buncha nonsense
     
    Believable after they announced that all children targeted ad revenue is going to be pulled in 2020. It is estimated that 80-90% of ad revenue on YouTube is from targeted ads.

    Children are his primary audience so I definitely understand why is he doing this.

    My friend is a cartoon animator on YouTube and makes a good portion of his income from ad revenue. I feel awful for anyone hurt by this change.
     
    My question is this: will they still play adds for children, just not share the revenue, or are they removing adds for children?
     
    Eh, I'm sure he's made more money that most see in a lifetime within a few years(?), if you have enough money to live off comfortably the way you want for the rest of your life then hey nothing wrong with cashing your chips in. I mean the guy who made Minecraft did that and everyone gave him shit, mostly because the fear of what MS would do to the game, but hey take your money to the cage and you're a winner for life.
     
    If only. But I doubt it.
     
    Moving to a different platform?
     
    His bank account is full for now apparently.
     
    I think they can still play ads for products children want but they will not be able to select the videos that play that ad based upon the content of the video.

    Ya PewDiePie makes $1 million per month last I checked. I think it'd still be worth it for him even if he lost 90% of his revenue.
     
    He's sick of hiding his true power levels, that gets taxing after a while.
    JT seems to want to turn into some giant, manipulative lamestream cable site now anyway. You can't use wrongspeak or even criticise others anymore (for fear of the capital sin of triggering lol), truly running the place into the ground, sad seeing it happen since mid '00s after Google got it..
    They have a very one sided moderation policy, Lamestream channels can bully and harass people ( crickets when directed at certain politicians etc) but when independent channels do it, it's anudda shoah and they shut it down.
    Sooner it dies the better.
     
    Im not fond of the clowns that run EU , but in Germany if you run fake news you will be fined 500K for doing so;)
     
    Fake news is real when the regulators believe it... such is the hilarity of their colour of law bullshit.
     
    True, If you think about it CNN is owned by AT&T from a business point of view it makes the most sense...;)
     
    grumpy-cat.jpg
     
    For $1M per month, I'd be willing work on the tube for a couple months - maybe even 5 or 6. But then I'd take the rest of my life off for bad behavior
     
    They can select the ads based on the video (like regular TV), but they cannot send targeted ads (based on the collected data of the user watching the video).

    That's what targeted ads mean, you know when you search for lawnmower and for a week you get nothing but lawnmower ads on targeted channels.
     
    So you're financially punished if the State doesn't like what you have to say.
     
    This career path sounds way different to us Gen-X'ers...
     
    Yes he has been making millions a year for the past decade. He probably worth over 50million. Well maybe not since he lives in Sweden? And they tax the hell out of you there.
     
    I assume you meant better.
     
    I've never even looked at his channel. What does he even do? I really don't want to look myself. Kind of like searching for a Bieber song or something. You just don't do it.
     
    With how long he's been around his money should be making money at this point. I get why he'd leave if suddenly his pay over the last 3-4 years got cut to 1/10th.
     
    Who was the Hell wants to be a slave to the screen alot of those youtubers will bale and you will never see them again. Except maybe in a tabloid 10 years from now.
     
    It's a person that you watch play games. On top of that you get to watch his face on the majority of the screen and the game is usually a small portion (at least from the couple videos I have seen).

    To be frank, he's quite obnoxious.
     
    He just suffers from eyestrain watching his PayPal account grow.
     
    I couldn't stand the guy but hey he certainly got rich thanks to lots of kids so congrats to him.
     
    Ah. So he just a streamer.

    I'm really curious what's going to happen to all these people thirty years from now. That Ninja kid from Fortnite, this guy, Zizaran (?) From PoE. Wonder where this will lead to.
     
    Title doesn't match content. He says he's taking a break (AKA vacation), not that he's quitting. He's been doing it for practically 10 straight years.

    He will probably take a month or two off to enjoy his estimated $30 Million net worth.

    Then again, while taking the time off, he may realize that $30 million is enough...
     
    It seems that being obnoxious is the requirement for YT success.

    Look at the tech tube channels. By far Linus Tech Tips is the #1 channel and he's among the most obnoxious, and I really can't stand watching it.
     
    i always wonder what will happen to YT stars once they don't have an audience anymore. I mean do these folks have skills outside of sitting in a chair?
     
    Early retirement if they invest wisely. Selling cringy 30 second videos on Cameo if they don't.
     
    Thank god..

    he stopped being funny about 9 years ago after he started faking reactions...
     
    Exactly what I was wondering.

    I've my adult life has taught me anything, the average person can't see more than 10m into the future. How old is this kid? 20s? $30mil? My guess is by 40 he'll be in a double wide nestling a Natty-Ice between his legs telling the neighborhood kids how much money he used to make playing video games.
     
    Agreed. My theory is we have a huge influx in kids over the past several years (phones/tablets) combined with lots of bad parents who just throw those things in their face to keep them quiet and they have promoted this kind of obnoxious acting in videos to get the subs/clicks etc.
     
    Pretty sure he's like 30. IIRC, he went to school for marketing/advertising. Which would make sense given how he's been able to grow like he has.
     
    I thought he moved to the UK several years ago.
     
    But the real question here is:

    Does anyone really give a f*ck about this bs ?

    He's just one of a gazillion net twats that do the exact same thing over & over again, yada yada yada.....
     
    The tech guys like Linus Digital Jesus and some others get to me as well. They appear to be sincere and likeable and come down with the most convincing argument that they are right about everything.
     
    The real disturbing part of PewDiePie... is all the clones he spawned, how many rando annoying fucks do we really need to watch playing games... do we really need to watch people playing game unless they're doing a "Lets play" type of review?
     
