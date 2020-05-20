Personal, semi/portable, surround-sound option?

I've tried some of the "real surround sound" headphones in stores (and read reviews) and have been very... unimpressed... likewise I've seen wacky "gimmick" products like the Sennheiser Surrounder that seem to work well (though with rather glaring caveats)Has anyone found a portable single-person surround-sound system that works? I'm specifically looking for something somewhat mobile because (1) I have two locations I'd want to use this in, (b) I may be moving in ~6 months (provided 'the virus' doesn't bring about the apocalypse) and really don't want to install speaker wires in the walls to have to rip out 4-5 months later, and third, due to the bizarre throw distance of my projector (for a 100" screen the projector is ~4 feet back and 5 feet up...) and the size of the room, it's almost impossible to set up seating with proper surround-sound "aiming" and still see the screen...Does anyone have any suggestions?