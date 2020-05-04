Perlmutter Supercomputer Powered by AMD Milan and NVIDIA Volta-Successor

erek
"Meanwhile, NERSC and NVIDIA are collaborating on innovative software tools for Perlmutter's GPU processors, with early versions being tested on the Volta GPUs in Cori:
Located at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, NERSC is a DOE Office of Science user facility."
https://www.techpowerup.com/266640/...wered-by-amd-milan-and-nvidia-volta-successor
- Roofline Analysis: The Roofline Model, developed by Berkeley Lab researchers, helps supercomputer users assess the performance of their applications by combining data locality, bandwidth and parallelization paradigms into a single figure that exposes performance bottlenecks and potential optimization opportunities. NERSC has been working with NVIDIA to create a methodology for Roofline data collection on NVIDIA GPUs, and a set of performance metrics and hardware counters have been identified from the profiling tools, nvprof and Nsight Compute, to construct a hierarchical Roofline. This helps users gain a holistic view of their application and identify the most immediate and profitable optimizations. The methodology has been validated with applications from various domains, including material science, mesh and particles-based codes, image classification and segmentation, and natural language processing.
- OpenMP Offload PGI compiler: Since early 2019, NERSC staff have been collaborating with NVIDIA engineers to enhance NVIDIA's PGI C, C++, and Fortran compilers to enable OpenMP applications to run on NVIDIA GPUs and help users efficiently port suitable applications to target GPU hardware in Perlmutter.
- Python-based data analytics: NERSC and NVIDIA are developing a set of GPU-based high performance data analytic tools using Python, the primary language for data analytics at NERSC and a robust platform for machine learning and deep learning libraries.
- RAPIDS: Using RAPIDS, a suite of open-source software libraries for running data science and analytics pipelines on GPUs, NERSC and NVIDIA engineers are working to understand the kinds of issues NERSC data users encounter with GPUs in Python, optimize key elements of the data analytics stack, and teach NERSC users how to use RAPIDS to optimize their workflows on Perlmutter.
