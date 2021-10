periodically short freeze and long delay in online game

Hi,

I am periodically getting a short freeze and then about 40 seconds of long delay between my inputs and them being registered in game. Happens every 5 minutes.



What could be the cause and how to find out?



I`m using cable for internet, speed test shows 52 mbps, can't find program to show internet speed in game.

OS: Win 10 Home

mainboard: ROG STRIX B450-F GAMING

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Six-Core Processor 3.40 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

RAM: G.Skill F4-2400C15-8GTZRX