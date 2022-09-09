Performed a repasting/thermal pad application to fix a defect on my card's VRMs, how do I test that it's working?

I have a EVGA GTX 1070 FTW ACX 3.0 (Model Number: 08G-P4-6276-KR)



These cards apparently had a defect that could short out the VRMs and basically destroy the card. To "fix" it... sorta... EVGA issued a firmware update that just simply runs the fans at a higher RPM and a set of thermal pads/paste to help cool the card better.



I finally got around to installing them, and I am not sure if I did it right. I ran into several setbacks, had to un-do and re-do everything due to reassembling it incorrectly in a way that was bending the backplate at an angle (I really hope I didn't damage anything from that), got one of the original thermal pads that was supposed to stay a little dirty and there was a dirty oily substance around some parts of the card (I am told this is apparently normal and a result of the thermal pads? It was mostly centered around these four existing pads around the back of the card). Also since I had a lot of my Noctua NT-H2 lying around I used that instead of the plastic packet of non-descript thermal paste that they gave me.



I tried running a stress test in Furmark for about an hour and the highest GPU temperature was 74C, which seems within range from what I understand. But the main issue that this mess was supposed to mitigate was the VRMs overheating and shorting out. Is there any way I can test if these are operating correctly or cooler now? I am not aware of any way to measure VRMs on a video card, I only see ways to measure GPU temp and the speeds/voltages of the GPU and RAM.