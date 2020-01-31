Performance metrics in real world scenarios.

I see the reviews of the 9900k vs the Ryzen platform where it is always pulling ahead and that is awesome. I'm still going Ryzen... but what I would love to see that I haven't seen documented is real world.



I load up windows 10 I have a few things that are loading up in the background.

Epic Launcher,

Origins launcher

GOG launcher

Uplay

Blizzards Launcher

Steam

MSI's updater

Corsair CUE

headset software as I'm not using a Corsair headset. (yet)

Gigabytes Video Card Controller

MS's security software,



And that's all from the top of my head.



What I want to know is how do these CPU's with graphics cards work in real world solutions. I love that the Intel is faster on a per thread basis for gaming in this scenario. (Oh lets not forget about patches! Security and otherwise.) But what if you have all of the common launchers running? How about a few chrome tabs on some pages that auto refresh. (Wowhead). Oh and don't forget your Twitch client that will be running, Oh yea and Discord too!



You see my point. Can anyone point me to some real world numbers for modern tests of CPU/GPU performance?