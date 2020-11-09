Per-CCX OC results sanity check

Hey guys! Finally got the courage to attempt a proper overclock on my 3900x. I'm using an Asus Prime X570 Pro board.



I wound up with:



CCD0:

CCX0: 4375

CCX1: 4400

CCD1:

CCX0: 4375

CCX1: 4375



Vcore is at 1.3v, LLC level 4, temps well under control - 65c peak under Prime95 testing (large FFT with AVX2 enabled). Stability is 30 minutes of P95 with zero errors.



What do you guys think? Are the values good? Do I have headroom to keep going, or is this a good stopping point?