People Are Pirating GPT-4 By Scraping Exposed API Keys

"Why pay for $150,000 worth of OpenAI access when you could just steal it?"
"Discodtehe did not respond to a request for comment. A manager of the r/ChatGPT Discord server called “Dawn” told Motherboard their volunteer mods can not check every project, and “we are issuing a ban on the user.”
An OpenAI spokesperson told Motherboard in an email that “We conduct automated scans of big open repositories and we revoke any OpenAI keys discovered. We advise that users not reveal their API key after they are generated. If users think their API key may have been exposed, we urge them to rotate their key immediately.”
The community member, however, said “I think OpenAI holds a little bit of culpability here for how their authentication process works too though.”
“You don’t hear about API access to Google Cloud accounts getting stolen like this because Google has better auth[entication] procedures. I hope OpenAI’s integration with Microsoft brings some better security for users going forward,” they said.
Discodtehe referred to the usage as “just borrowing” in another message. They wrote that the usage is “just quote, no bills have been paid yet.”
“In the end, OpenAI will likely foot the bill,” they said.
OpenAI did not immediately respond to a follow up question asking if it would foot the bill."
Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/93kkky/people-pirating-gpt4-scraping-openai-api-keys
