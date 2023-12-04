Pentium 4 2.0ghz Socket 423 SL5SZ

love it or hate it.
the socket 423 pentium 4 2.0-ghz SL5SZ
https://www.ebay.com/itm/266542997728
this the socket with the RD Ram?
Intel processors prior to the Core i-series didn't have integrated memory controllers, so it was the chipset that was paired with the processor that determined the RAM. The Socket 423 Pentium 4 processors debuted paired with the Intel 850 chipset, which used RDRAM, but the 845 chipset was later released that used SDRAM and DDR(1). The 850 chipset also supported Socket 478.

The 850 wasn't the first Intel chipset to use RDRAM either, Intel had previously released some chipsets targeting Socket 370 (the Pentium3) that used RDRAM memory.
 
Yeah the 820 camino chipset, that ended up getting up getting killed off as it had some bad flaw in the chipset.
 
So are 423's now in the collectible/vintage/hard to find category? I still have my dad's old Willamette 1.7 system that I used as a Linux backup for a number of years. It had DDR memory, but was still slower than dirt.

TrailRunner I have an Asus P3C (820 chipset) dual Slot 2 P3 Xeon system with RDRAM in it.
 
socket 423 is somewhat collectible now. mostly because it wasn't around for long.
the 2.0ghz cpu is more collectible as it is hard to find.
 
We had one of those processors with RD Ram. I can't remember how much ram we had in it at the time, had 2 sticks and 2 of those sticks that went into the empty slots.
We wanted to double or quadruple the ram, but at the time the cost of RD Ram was not very economical, so we just left it as is.
I ended up tossing the machine when I decommissioned it, but I did pull out the Matrox RT.X100 editing card that we used in it.
Socket 423....

I think I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.

At that time, I decided to just keep pushing my 440BX way further than it was ever intended to. Ended up running a modded slotket with a Tualatin Celeron at 1600mhz.
 
still ouch...I remember having a celeron 533 in a slocket that would OC to 1ghz and it was still terrbile. 440bx was legendary though.
 
Outside of the 300A and some of the Celery's from that era, the bulk of Celery's that came after that were all crap due to having insufficient L2 cache to be competitive with Pentium II/III/IV CPU's even when clocked the same. I had a 1.8GHz Celery that would do 3.0GHz and still couldn't match my Pentium IV 2.4GHz at stock settings in most applications and games.
 
I had a decent enough experience with Coppermine and Tualatin Celerons. Multiple Coppermines at 1+ghz, and that aforementioned Tualatin Celeron at 1.6ghz was pretty quick at the time.

I still have a Coppermine Celeron 1.1ghz in my basement somewhere, IIRC it didn't overclock well. I think I could only manage like 1.2 or 1.25ghz out of it. The only other and last Celeron I messed with was a Celeron D 320 (2.4ghz Prescott) that I got as a cheap replacement for a Pentium 4C that I burned up. That thing clocked up to 4.0ghz, but was putting up the same numbers as a P4C at ~3.0ghz.
 
remember one of my first purchases from Newegg was for an Abit TH-7Raid S423. was so long ago, but I remember the pic they used was the mb box on a chair, in someones front yard.
 
The Willamette P4...and we thought Bulldozer was bad...

So these are somehow desirable? I do believe a certain chipset from this generation used RDRAM.
 
Technically speaking, any computer equipment older than 15 years is considered "retro", which has been kind of the defacto standard by the retro community starting around 2010.
Also, good memory on the memory controller being integrated in the North Bridge. (y)

Agreed, I do not miss Netburst at all.
It was a garbage architecture throughout the 2000s, and it is a garbage architecture now - and there were zillions of them produced, so they are hardly a "rare" or obscure CPU of any socket to obtain.
 
yes and maybe, the reason it's kind of more useful now than it was even back then is it's got decent windows 98 support (drivers etc), so if you want to play old games P4s are going to be wayyyyy cheaper than PIII stuff is now... so it doesn't matter if a P4 1.7ghz can't outperform a 1.4GHz PIII since it's going to cost you 1/10th the price now
 
