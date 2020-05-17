Pending: XFX RX580 Black Edition (GTS) 8G - $50

Heatware under Lopoetve
PLEASE READ : I had stability issues with this card combined with a Carbon Pro x370 + 1700 + 32G of RAM. I have no idea if these stability issues were related to drivers, to the 1st gen IMC on the Ryzen chip with 4 dual-sided DIMMs, or something with the board and its cheap BIOS. I spent about 2 weeks troubleshooting, ordered a 5700XT to see if that would fix it, and they did. BUT - I also took apart most of the machine to install the 5700, reinstalled windows again, and tweaked a LOT of voltage settings, so it may have been something else and ~not~ the card. Still under warranty, I believe (Bought April 2018, I'll help with warranty if it is bad but I'm not sure I ever registered it).
Issues: Crash to desktop on Subnautica/Wolfenstein Young Blood, some crashes with transcoding / GPU work. Perfectly stable in Halo MC Collection, Carrier Deck, other games. Again, don't know if it was drivers/etc, but I needed this system ASAP and decided to try a different video card ~before~ having to drop ~2500 on a TR setup or ~2k on a 3900X setup (only motherboard in stock is the Meg Godlike, and it won't fit in this case/etc - you know how it goes).
Sold AS-IS, original packaging, etc all included (I even had the original PCIE connector cover).
$50 + shipping from Colorado. Open to offers as well.
PLEASE READ : I had stability issues with this card combined with a Carbon Pro x370 + 1700 + 32G of RAM. I have no idea if these stability issues were related to drivers, to the 1st gen IMC on the Ryzen chip with 4 dual-sided DIMMs, or something with the board and its cheap BIOS. I spent about 2 weeks troubleshooting, ordered a 5700XT to see if that would fix it, and they did. BUT - I also took apart most of the machine to install the 5700, reinstalled windows again, and tweaked a LOT of voltage settings, so it may have been something else and ~not~ the card. Still under warranty, I believe (Bought April 2018, I'll help with warranty if it is bad but I'm not sure I ever registered it).
Issues: Crash to desktop on Subnautica/Wolfenstein Young Blood, some crashes with transcoding / GPU work. Perfectly stable in Halo MC Collection, Carrier Deck, other games. Again, don't know if it was drivers/etc, but I needed this system ASAP and decided to try a different video card ~before~ having to drop ~2500 on a TR setup or ~2k on a 3900X setup (only motherboard in stock is the Meg Godlike, and it won't fit in this case/etc - you know how it goes).
Sold AS-IS, original packaging, etc all included (I even had the original PCIE connector cover).
$50 + shipping from Colorado. Open to offers as well.