Pending Trade-



FS/FT 2020 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 / RTX 2060 ($600) SKU: GA401IV-BR9N6

Got a new laptop a few weeks ago, and will no longer be using this one, this laptop has 25 hours on it tops. Will include all original packaging, a Tomtoc Carrying Bag, and OEM power adapter.

Specs:

14" 1080P 120HZ Display

Ryzen 9 4900HS

16GB DDR4

RTX 2060 6GB

2TB Crucial M.2 (Upgraded from the 1TB)

Windows 10 Licensed Install

No scratches, dings, or dents, laptop is mint. Battery life is still great.

$620 Shipped USPS payment via Paypal G&S, or would consider trading for a 512GB Steam Deck. (Will Add Pictures Tonight)

Heatware is 105-0-0