PENDING: Thermaltake The Tower 900 Super Tower Case

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Atif, Nov 18, 2019.

    Atif

    -= FOR SALE =-


    * Thermaltake The Tower 900 Black Tempered Glass Super Tower - $120 local pick-up (SoCal, 91765) or $215 SHIPPED if elsewhere


    -> Unused retail boxed case. I cut the tape on the top and opened the panel only to realize the entire box height was occupied by the case. I closed the box back up and ran away in fear from the sheer size of this beast.




    Please comment in the thread if you PM me so that I get an alert/respond to you right away.


    My HeatWare: https://www.heatware.com/u/6165/to


    Thank you!
     
    Stormside

    Atif

    BUMP!
     
    hazmatic

    what would shipping be to 95928? I think $100 is a bit steep but if you charge me exact shipping I'm interested
     
    Atif

    FrgMstr

    Take the discussion to pm please.
     
