PENDING FS: Ryzen 7900 12 Core CPU - 65w TDP Version - $250 shipped (With stock cooler)

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
3,239
Ryzen 9 7900 12 Core CPU - 65w TDP Version - $250 shipped

Comes with Wraith Prism and full retail packaging will provide receipt. Great CPU and only minimally different than the 7900x but way cooler than the X version. If you enable PBO and power limits it will act like a 7900x.



Heatware under SLK

Paypal F&F or mail a check. Thanks!!
 
Last edited:
This is an awesome chip for the $$$! Wish I could afford it!
 
