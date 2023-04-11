Peak AI: A One Percent Gain in NVIDIA Shares Now Exceeds the Company’s Peak Annual Earnings

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,953
Hmm 🤔 🧐 🤨 seems inflated, and I doubt it’s peaked
“We noted in a previous post that Apple and NVIDIA have not seen a single insider buy transaction in around a year. This lack of validation on the part of the most well-informed cohort does not bode well for the prospects of these two stocks' ongoing rally.
Is a "reversal to mean" type of move now in store for NVIDIA? I guess time will tell. Until then, the AI mania continues.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/peak-ai-a-one-percent-gain-in-nvidia-shares-now-exceeds-peak-annual-earnings/
