Peak AI: A One Percent Gain in NVIDIA Shares Now Exceeds the Company’s Peak Annual Earnings

Hmm 🤔 🧐 🤨 seems inflated, and I doubt it’s peaked

“We noted in a previous post that Apple and NVIDIA have not seen a single insider buy transaction in around a year. This lack of validation on the part of the most well-informed cohort does not bode well for the prospects of these two stocks' ongoing rally.

Is a "reversal to mean" type of move now in store for NVIDIA? I guess time will tell. Until then, the AI mania continues.”

Source: https://wccftech.com/peak-ai-a-one-percent-gain-in-nvidia-shares-now-exceeds-peak-annual-earnings/
 
