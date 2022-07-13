Peacock streaming for $1.99 a month (if you buy 6 months)

DWolvin
Just got an email for the above deal (PEABR3CRW3MUDD), don't know how long it will last. It auto renews for $4.99 or the equivalent monthly charge at that time, so set a calendar reminder!
I've only watched Parks & Rec (free) and the first episodes of Killing it and the Snoop Dogg dumb criminal show and the interface isn't bad, and it streams well enough here.
