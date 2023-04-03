PDXLan 20 Concluded: Elmy's latest creation. Mr. Bubbles walkthrough

PDXLAN in Cali has come to a conclusion this year with an update from Elmnator



"PDXLAN 20th anniversary LAN. Over 900 people. Got 2nd in case mod contest and won a NVIDIA 4080 GPU. Parts for this build are as follows. ASUS Z590 Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial has a full EK Monoblock on the MB intel 11900K EVGA 3090 FTW3 Ultra with EK GPU and memory waterblocks Lian Li Strimer cables Samsung 2TB Nvme Corsair XR5 Radiators in white 12 Corsair QL fans Corsair XD5 reservoir/Pump combo Bykski RGB fittings Asus Strix 850 Watt PSU in white Case is all 3/8 and 1/4" Acrylic"



