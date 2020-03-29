pdinc Spring Cleaning FS - Skylake Xeon/Pentium CPUs, Mice, Drone, Superbook Lapdocks, H100i v2 CPU cooler

Using this WFH time to clean out my closet. All prices are shipped to within the continental US. Will update with pics shortly (faster for items in demand), and will add more to list. Heatware is under pdinc.
Knock $5 off total price for every item you buy together. Prices are OBO. Local pickup option exists for Chicago, with discount.
Items of trade interest listed below:
Nothing for now
CPUs
Xeon E3-1270v5 Skylake CPU: $150
Purchased from cybrnook for my Plex Server, but didn't realize it didn't have integrated graphics/Quick Sync. So no go there. Priced to sell.
Pentium G4400 Skylake CPU: $35
Will pull from my Plex Server once my i3-6100 comes in early next week.
Peripherals
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse BNIB: $40
Still has plastic seal.
Will keep this or the G900 below for secondary machine, based on whichever goes first.
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Used: $30
Purchased in Nov 2018, still works great. Upgraded to G903. Will ship in G903 box with brand new USB cable.
Will keep this or the G602 above for secondary machine, based on whichever goes first.
Components
Corsair H100i v2 AIO CPU closed loop cooler BNIB:
$90 $85
BNIB RMA replacement for failed pump on my original H100i v1, couldn't wait for replacement so bought another for my rig. Still in plastic wrap.
Other
Parrot Swing Drone BNIB:
$30 $25
Still in plastic wrap.
Superbook Lapdock 1080p IPS Gold BNIB:
$100 $90 $85
Still in box. Works with Android phones as a laptop replacement, also usable as external monitor. 1080p IPS model.
Factory seal still on Superbook (see side plastic stickers), never used. See more here
Pictures attached below.
SOLD
Computers
Dell Venue 8 Pro tablet with brand new bluetooth keyboard and case (32GB storage/2GB RAM):
$75 $60 Donated
Runs Windows 10, FActory reset. Has Microsd card for expansion. 5830 model number.
Graphics Cards
GIGABYTE AORUS XTREME GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, lightly used:
$140 $125 SOLD
Model number is GV-N1060AORUS-X6GDR2. Used lightly for an office Dolphin emulator machine, maybe used 20x a year.
Peripherals
Corsair M65 Pro RGB Wired Mouse BNIB:
$20 SOLD
Sealed, brand new, never used
Logitech G903 Lightspeed BNIB:
$50 SOLD
Was gifted this but is out of return window.
